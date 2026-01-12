Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

Rikshit Chauhan, a young merchant navy officer from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, is one of three Indians who ended up caught in the middle of a high-stakes standoff at sea.

On January 7, US forces seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker he was working on in the North Atlantic.

His family last spoke to him that same day. The ship called Marinera or Bella 1, depending on reports, had been dodging US authorities for nearly two weeks before it was finally boarded.

The Americans said they seized the vessel because of its alleged connections to Venezuela. Apparently, a private trader had chartered the ship under the name Bella 1.

The crew totalled 28: six Georgians, 17 Ukrainians, three Indians, and two Russians. Rikshit’s family, back in Ward Number 7 of Palampur, is anxious and waiting for any news.

Family Appeals for help to bring back Rikshit Chauhan

He’s only 26, and for the past three years he’s been out at sea, the last two working for a Russian company. This assignment took him to Venezuela to collect oil, but the ship got stuck at the border, his father explained.

“We last spoke to him on January 7 at around 4 PM. After that, nothing. He told us not to worry, maybe because he already knew what was coming.

He mentioned connectivity issues, but it’s been radio silence since. No one from the government has reached out to us. We have no idea what’s happening with our son,” said his father, Ranjit Singh Chauhan.

After waiting at the border for ten days, the company finally ordered the ship to turn back, right as the US seized it.

Rikshit left home on August 1, flew to Iran, and boarded the tanker there. The voyage to Venezuela started in November. He used to call his family every day, sometimes three times a day. Now, nothing. “We just want him home safely,” his father said.

His mother, Reeta Devi, is worried for another reason too. Rikshit’s wedding was supposed to be on February 19. She’s appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring her son back. “We’re asking the prime minister and the external affairs minister to get Rikshit and the two other Indian crew members one from Goa, one from Kerala—home safely,” she told reporters.

The family reached out to their local MLA, Ashish Butail, who says the state government has already flagged the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs.

“We’re pushing for stronger diplomatic efforts to bring our local youth back,” Butail said. He’s also planning to go to Shimla to speak with the chief minister about the case.

What did MEA say earlier?

Last week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is watching the situation closely: “We’re trying to get more details about the Indian nationals on board.”

Out of the 28 crew members originally on the ship—three Indians, 20 Ukrainians, six Georgians, and two Russians—only the two Russian crew were released this past Sunday. Everyone else, including Rikshit, is still being held. The wait continues.

