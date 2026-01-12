LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army donald trump bengaluru crime case Anvesha bmc polls ali khamenei 2nd odi gloden globe indian army
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

Rikshit Chauhan is among three Indians aboard the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera (formerly Bella 1) seized by US forces in the North Atlantic for alleged Venezuela oil sanction violations.

Rikshit Chauhan (PHOTO: X)
Rikshit Chauhan (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 12, 2026 14:41:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

Rikshit Chauhan, a young merchant navy officer from Palampur in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, is one of three Indians who ended up caught in the middle of a high-stakes standoff at sea.

You Might Be Interested In

Himachal Youth on Seized Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Marinera

On January 7, US forces seized the Russian-flagged oil tanker he was working on in the North Atlantic.

His family last spoke to him that same day. The ship called Marinera or Bella 1, depending on reports, had been dodging US authorities for nearly two weeks before it was finally boarded.

You Might Be Interested In

The Americans said they seized the vessel because of its alleged connections to Venezuela. Apparently, a private trader had chartered the ship under the name Bella 1.

The crew totalled 28: six Georgians, 17 Ukrainians, three Indians, and two Russians. Rikshit’s family, back in Ward Number 7 of Palampur, is anxious and waiting for any news.

Family Appeals for help to bring back Rikshit Chauhan

He’s only 26, and for the past three years he’s been out at sea, the last two working for a Russian company. This assignment took him to Venezuela to collect oil, but the ship got stuck at the border, his father explained.

“We last spoke to him on January 7 at around 4 PM. After that, nothing. He told us not to worry, maybe because he already knew what was coming.

He mentioned connectivity issues, but it’s been radio silence since. No one from the government has reached out to us. We have no idea what’s happening with our son,” said his father, Ranjit Singh Chauhan.

After waiting at the border for ten days, the company finally ordered the ship to turn back, right as the US seized it.

Rikshit left home on August 1, flew to Iran, and boarded the tanker there. The voyage to Venezuela started in November. He used to call his family every day, sometimes three times a day. Now, nothing. “We just want him home safely,” his father said.

His mother, Reeta Devi, is worried for another reason too. Rikshit’s wedding was supposed to be on February 19. She’s appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring her son back. “We’re asking the prime minister and the external affairs minister to get Rikshit and the two other Indian crew members one from Goa, one from Kerala—home safely,” she told reporters.

The family reached out to their local MLA, Ashish Butail, who says the state government has already flagged the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs.

“We’re pushing for stronger diplomatic efforts to bring our local youth back,” Butail said. He’s also planning to go to Shimla to speak with the chief minister about the case.

What did MEA say earlier? 

Last week, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is watching the situation closely: “We’re trying to get more details about the Indian nationals on board.”

Out of the 28 crew members originally on the ship—three Indians, 20 Ukrainians, six Georgians, and two Russians—only the two Russian crew were released this past Sunday. Everyone else, including Rikshit, is still being held. The wait continues. 

ALSO READ: Does Donald Trump Have A Crush On Karoline Leavitt? After ‘Lips Like A Machine Gun,’ US President Says ‘I’m Looking to Grab…’

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 2:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

‘Trump-Modi Friendship Is Real’: New US Envoy Sergio Gor Says No Partner More Essential Than India, Hints At Trump Visit Soon

Does Donald Trump Have A Crush On Karoline Leavitt? After ‘Lips Like A Machine Gun’ Comment, US President Says ‘I’m Looking to Grab…’

After 7 Minute 11 Second Viral MMS, Why Is Everyone Searching Fatima Jatoi ‘6 Minutes 39 Seconds’ Video? Everything You Need To Know

Trump Says Iran Reached Out For Talks, Signals Massive Military Action Before The Meeting Happens, Says Red Line Is Crossed As Death Toll Rises Over 500

Donald Trump Acting President Of Venezuela? What US President Said In His New Truth Social Post, Photo Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

‘A Modern Partnership With Deep Roots’ PM Modi Praises Germany-India Ties At Joint Presser With Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Vijay Hazare Trophy, QF: Shams Mulani, Sameer Rizvi Shine With The Bat, Chip In With Crucial Knocks For Respective Sides | WATCH

Lohri 2026: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Bonfire Lighting Time | Full Details

Jio Limited-Time Offer: Get 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calling, Google Gemini, OTT, And Cloud Storage For 36 Days At Just…

Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Hot Glam in Barely-There Fashion Looks

India vs New Zealand: Who Is Ayush Badoni? Delhi All-Rounder Who Has Received Maiden Call-Up For ODI Series

What’s Happening at Lemon Tree Hotels? Share Price Climbs Amid Strategic Moves

Weak Hearts Beware: Bollywood’s Wildest Skin Exposés

CBI Grills Actor-Turned-Politician Vijay Over Delays, Crowd Mismanagement In Karur Stampede Case

Jay Bhanushali Responds To Mahhi Vij–Nadim Nadz Rumours: ‘Everyone’s Looking For A Villain In Our Story’

Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity
Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity
Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity
Merchant Navy Officer Rikshit Chauhan From Himachal Among Three Indians On Russian Tanker Seized By US, Family Appeals For Help After Losing Connectivity

QUICK LINKS