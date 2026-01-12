LIVE TV
Home > World > Does Donald Trump Have A Crush On Karoline Leavitt? After 'Lips Like A Machine Gun' Comment, US President Says 'I'm Looking to Grab…'

Does Donald Trump Have A Crush On Karoline Leavitt? After ‘Lips Like A Machine Gun’ Comment, US President Says ‘I’m Looking to Grab…’

Air Force One, carrying President Trump, faced severe turbulence over the Atlantic. During the flight, Trump joked about Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. His Florida motorcade also diverted due to a suspicious object, causing heightened security.

Air Force One hits turbulence; Trump jokes about Press Secretary Leavitt. Photo: X.
Air Force One hits turbulence; Trump jokes about Press Secretary Leavitt. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 12, 2026 13:08:56 IST

Does Donald Trump Have A Crush On Karoline Leavitt? After ‘Lips Like A Machine Gun’ Comment, US President Says ‘I’m Looking to Grab…’

Air Force One, carrying US President Donald Trump, encountered strong turbulence while crossing the Atlantic coast on Sunday. The plane was flying back to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, which is also a presidential retreat.

What Donald Trump Said About Karoline Leavitt

During the bumpy flight, Trump made an unconventional joke about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. 

“I’m going to grab here, because it’s going to get rough,” Trump said, reaching for a seat handle. “I’m looking for something to grab, and it’s not going to be Karoline.”

This was not the first time the US President made such comments on the Press Secretary. Earlier, Trump praised Leavitt for having “lips that move like a machine gun,” highlighting his tendency for offbeat and humorous references to staff members.

Donald Trump’s Florida Motorcade Diverts Due to Suspicious Object

Trump’s departure from Florida on Sunday also faced an unexpected security disruption. According to agencies, his motorcade took a different route than usual to Palm Beach International Airport after a “suspicious object” was discovered during routine security sweeps ahead of his arrival.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided limited details.

“A further investigation was warranted, and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly,” she said in a statement.

When asked about the package, Trump told reporters, “I know nothing about it.”

Trump left Mar-a-Lago at approximately 6:20 p.m. for the roughly 10-minute drive to the airport. However, his motorcade followed a longer, circuitous route through the city. During the convoy, motorcycle police officers formed a rolling security perimeter, narrowly avoiding a collision with accompanying vans.

Trump’s Air Force One Arrives Under Unusual Conditions

On arrival, Air Force One was positioned on a different side of the airport than normal. The exterior lights near the aircraft were switched off, signaling a heightened security posture and deviation from standard protocol.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 1:02 PM IST
Does Donald Trump Have A Crush On Karoline Leavitt? After ‘Lips Like A Machine Gun’ Comment, US President Says ‘I’m Looking to Grab…’

QUICK LINKS