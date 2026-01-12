Trump Says Iran Reached Out For Talks, Signals Massive Military Action Before The Meeting Happens, Says Red Line Is Crossed As Death Toll Rises Over 500

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran’s leadership has reached out to Washington and proposed negotiations, even as he considers “very strong” military action in response to a deadly crackdown on protesters that has reportedly killed hundreds.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, Trump said Iranian leaders had initiated contact a day earlier.

“The leaders of Iran called yesterday,” Trump said, adding that “a meeting is being set up… They want to negotiate.”

However, he cautioned that the United States may still need to act before any talks take place.

“We may have to act before a meeting,” he said.

Has Iran Crossed Trump’s Red Line? Trump Answers

Asked whether Iran had crossed a previously stated red line involving the killing of protesters, Trump said the situation appeared to be approaching that threshold.

“They’re starting to, it looks like,” he told reporters.

Trump accused Iran’s leadership of ruling through violence, questioning their legitimacy.

“There seem to be some people killed that aren’t supposed to be killed. These are violent, if you call ’em leaders. I don’t know if they’re leaders or if they just rule through violence,” he said.

His comments came days after his administration defended a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who killed a 37-year-old woman while she was sitting in her car.

Donald Trump Says US Military Monitoring Iran Situation Closely

Trump said the US military is closely tracking developments inside Iran and that multiple response options are under review.

“We’re looking at it very seriously. The military’s looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination,” he said.

When pressed to outline specific military plans, Trump declined.

“Am I going to really, are you asking me to say, what will they do? Where will we attack? When and at what angle will we attack from?” he said.

Trump added that he was receiving “hourly” updates on the situation in Iran and reiterated that a decision would be made soon.

Iran Protests: Death Toll Rises

Addressing reports of fatalities, Trump said some deaths were the result of crowd dynamics rather than direct action by security forces.

“Some of the protesters were killed through the stampeding. I mean, you know, there’s so many of ’em, and some were shot,” he said.

The protests began on 28 December, initially triggered by soaring prices, before evolving into broader demonstrations against Iran’s clerical leadership, which has ruled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian authorities have accused the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest and called for a nationwide rally on Monday to condemn what state media described as “terrorist actions led by the United States and Israel.”

