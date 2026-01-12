Indian Forces On High Alert After Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Across IB, LoC; Army Fires, Launches Searches In J&K

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir were placed on high alert on Sunday evening, January 12, after multiple suspected Pakistani drones were spotted near the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) across several districts, including Samba, Rajouri and Poonch, according to various reports.

According to reports, citing officials, all the drones originated from the Pakistan side, briefly entered Indian airspace and returned within minutes. Following the sightings, security agencies launched extensive ground searches to ensure that no weapons, arms or other illegal materials had been dropped on Indian territory.

Indian Army Activates Counter-Drone Measures in Rajouri Sector

Reports quoting defence sources confirmed that drones were sighted along the LoC in the Naushera–Rajouri sector, prompting immediate action by Indian Army units.

“A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return,” ANI quoted defence sources as saying.

Also Read: Iran Protests Turn Deadly: 538 Killed Amid Crackdown, Internet Blackout, and Rising US Tensions

In the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district, Army personnel fired medium and light machine guns after observing drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village at around 6.35 pm, news aganceis reported.

Multiple Drone Sightings Across Rajouri, Samba and Poonch

Around the same time, another drone was detected over Khabbar village in the Teryath area of Rajouri district. Officials said the flying object, which had a blinking light, entered from the direction of Dharmsal village in Kalakote and moved further towards Bharakh.

In Samba district, a drone-like object with a blinking light was seen hovering for several minutes over Chak Babral village in the Ramgarh sector at approximately 7.15 pm, officials added.

Meanwhile, in Poonch district, another drone-like object was spotted moving from the direction of Tain towards Topa in the Mankote sector, located along the LoC, at around 6.25 pm.

Ground Searches Launched After Pakistan Drone Incursions, Probe Underway

After the sightings, security forces immediately launched ground search operations across the affected areas to rule out the possibility of arms drops or infiltration-related activity.

Reports quoting officials saying that the exact reason behind the sudden spike in drone activity remains unclear. However, a probe has been initiated to determine whether the drones were being used for surveillance, arms dropping, or testing India’s security response mechanisms.

Amid Drone Incursions, Recent Arms Recovery in Samba

The fresh drone sightings come just days after security forces recovered an arms consignment allegedly dropped by a Pakistan-origin drone in Paloora village of Ghagwal, near the International Border in Samba district, on Friday night.

According to an ANI report, the recovered items included:

A made-in-China 9mm pistol with two magazines

A Glock 9mm pistol with one magazine

A Chinese hand grenade marked SPL HGR 84

Sixteen live 9mm rounds

Also Read: Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along the International Border, LoC in Jammu And Kashmir