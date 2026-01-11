Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along the International Border, LoC in Jammu And Kashmir

On Tuesday night, the Indian Army was alerted and took prompt measures after the appearance of suspected Pakistani drones along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources.

Drone Engaged Near LoC in Nowshera

As per the sources, Army personnel fired at a Pakistani drone in the Nowshera area adjacent to the LoC. A number of other drones were also spotted in the vicinity. The aerial threats were engaged using machine guns.

Tracer Fire Footage Recalls Operation Sindoor

Footage that circulated on social media showed the night sky being illuminated by tracer bullets as the security forces were taking down the drones, thus reminding one of last year’s Operation Sindoor, when India had downed several Pakistani drones that were attempting to infiltrate Indian territory.

Search Operations Launched for Weapons or Drugs

The military’s response included the execution of extensive search missions to find out if the drones had released any supplies of guns, ammo, or drugs. The intensified alert coincides with the previous day’s incident when a drone, suspected to be from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), had dropped a shipment of arms in the Samba sector.

Fresh Incursions Raise Security Concerns

Drone activity from the Pakistan side had reportedly come down considerably after Operation Sindoor, according to the officials. But, on Tuesday at least, five cases of suspected Pakistani drone incursions were reported on the same day, which has again raised security issues.

High Alert Along Sensitive Border Areas

Surveillance operations across the sensitive border areas are continuing, and security forces are on the highest alert.