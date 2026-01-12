LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria EOS-N1 Dalal Street outlook ali khamenei indian army Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’

Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’

US President Donald Trump sparked global buzz by posting a digitally altered image claiming he is the “Acting President of Venezuela” on Truth Social. The bizarre post added fuel to regional tensions. The move comes after US forces captured longtime Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a dramatic military action.

Trump posts altered image claiming to be Venezuela’s acting president. Photo: X.
Trump posts altered image claiming to be Venezuela’s acting president. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 12, 2026 09:55:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’

US President Donald Trump ignited a fresh wave of online reaction on Sunday by sharing an image on his social media platform Truth Social that depicted him as the “Acting President of Venezuela.” The post, a digitally altered graphic resembling a Wikipedia entry, placed Trump as the incumbent Venezuelan leader as of January 2026. The post included no accompanying caption or explanation from Trump.

You Might Be Interested In

The image quickly reverberated across broader social media networks, with users on platforms.

Trump Shares Photo As US Warns Americans in Venezuela

Trump’s unusual social media post comes amid escalating concern from the US government about the safety of its citizens in Venezuela.

You Might Be Interested In

The US State Department issued an urgent security alert urging Americans in the South American nation to leave “immediately.” The advisory, posted by the Department’s Consular Affairs unit, cited reports of armed militias targeting Americans on the streets and warned of a wide range of severe risks. These include wrongful detention, torture, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure. A Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory, the highest risk designation, was reaffirmed for the country.

Also Read: Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen Warns of ‘Decisive Moment’ Amid Trump’s Greenland Threats

US-Venezuela Tensions

The backdrop to these developments is a dramatic escalation in US–Venezuela relations in early January.

In a large-scale military operation, US forces struck targets in Venezuela and captured President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. The couple was transported out of the country, and federal indictments were brought against them in the United States. This operation effectively toppled Maduro’s government.

Following the raid, the Supreme Court of Venezuela appointed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as interim president under the nation’s constitutional processes. Rodríguez’s role as acting head of state remains recognized by Venezuelan institutions, though international reactions differ.

At the time of the takeover, Trump asserted that the US would “run” the Venezuelan government until a “safe, proper and judicious transition” could be arranged.

Trump Targets Venezuelan Oil

An official White House audio recording titled “President Trump Gaggles with Press on Air Force One, Jan 11, 2026” captured Trump discussing oil arrangements with Venezuelan officials. During the exchange, Trump said of Delcy Rodríguez:

“She asked us if we could take 50 million barrels of oil, and I said yes, we can, it is worth $4.2 billion and it is on its way right now to the United States.”

The remark came as Washington floated plans to refine and sell up to 50 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, even as US forces were reported to be seizing oil tankers linked to Venezuela.

US Secretary of State Outlines Plan for Venezuela

Amid these developments, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio articulated what he described as a three-step plan for Venezuela’s future:

Stabilize the country following Maduro’s capture.

Ensure US oil companies have access to Venezuelan energy resources during what Rubio described as a recovery phase.

Oversee a transition towards new governance arrangements.

Rubio framed the situation by saying, “The bottom line is that there is a process now in place where we have tremendous control and leverage over what those interim authorities are doing and are able to do.”

Also Read: Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 9:55 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumpus newsvenezuelavenezuela newsVenezuelan presidentWorld news

RELATED News

‘538 Dead, 10,600 Jailed, Internet Shut’: Bloodshed In Iran As Khamenei’s Forces Shoot Protesters In Head, Trump Weighs Strikes – What’s Happening In Tehran

Hamas Agrees in Principle to Dissolve Gaza Rule Under US-Backed Governance Framework

Myanmar Conducts Second Voting Phase in Military-Controlled General Election

Houston Shooting: One Killed After Officer-Involved Shooting in Harris County, Texas

Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Start Cautiously Amid Global Cues And Geopolitical Tensions On Monday

‘Nothing Hidden From It’: DRDO’s Anvesha On PSLV-C62 – Here’s Is Why ISRO’s First Space Launch Of 2026 Is Called India’s Spy Satellite

Stocks to Watch Today: TCS, HCL, Avenue Supermarts, Lemon Tree, Vedanta, DMart, NTPC In Focus

Prashant Tamang Death: Wife Martha Aley Addresses Speculation Around His Sudden Passing, Says ‘It Was A…..’

Golden Globes 2026 Winners Full List: From The Pitt To One Battle After Another, Biggest Wins Revealed

Spanish Supercopa Final 2026: Raphinha Steals The Show As El Clasico Drama Sees Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 3-2

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Wall Street Cheers, Q3 Earnings Begin, Budget Buzz Builds On Dalal Street Amid Geopolitical Jitters

Indian Forces On High Alert After Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Across IB, LoC; Army Fires, Launches Searches In J&K

Mahhi Vij Hits Back at Link-Up Rumours with Salman Khan’s Aide, Nadim Nadz: ‘Aapko Gandagi Chahiye’

Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’
Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’
Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’
Donald Trump Finally Reveals His Intentions? US President Posts Image Declaring Himself ‘Acting President Of Venezuela’

QUICK LINKS