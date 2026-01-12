LIVE TV
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen Warns of 'Decisive Moment' Amid Trump's Greenland Threats

Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen warns of a “decisive moment” for NATO as US President Trump’s Greenland takeover rhetoric escalates, vows to defend values and sovereignty amid rising transatlantic tensions.

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 12, 2026 01:21:30 IST

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has linked the entire situation surrounding US President Donald Trump’s forceful stance on the Greenland matter to “a decisive moment” for NATO. She stated that Denmark has faith in their values and that Trump’s accusations of the American country “absolutely needing” that Arctic territory for defense against Russia and China were totally incorrect. The situation became more difficult when President Trump’s aide, Stephen Miller, asked whether Denmark had the right to rule Greenland, and this raised concerns among European allies that the alliance might come to an end.

Escalation Timeline

Trump made the purchase demand again during a Jan 2026 interview with Atlantic magazine after military intervention in Venezuela, giving the post of envoy to Jeff Landry. Frederiksen asked for halting “threats against a close ally” and emphasized the rejection of the sale by the Greenlanders. Meanwhile, the administration is considering “various options” including military ones, despite the U.S. having a base there since 1951.​

Danish and European Stance

Frederiksen warned, “NATO will be over if we go this way,” and authorized Greenland to be protected instantly. Ambassador Jesper Moeller Soerensen tweeted the reminders of Denmark’s Arctic security increases and NATO bonds. The political parties of Greenland say, “We do not want to become Americans.”​

 

Strategic Stakes

US could reduce China’s reliance on the U.S. by taking over Greenland’s mineral production; plus, its location is great for a missile defense system. Such ideas as basing the U.S. in Greenland to expand or mineral deals without the ownership, together with $1B Danish support, are among the favorites.​

 

Potential Outcomes

  • Diplomatic Deal: Greenland independence vote with U.S. security pact.​
  • Military Clash: Invasion risks NATO fracture, European backlash.​
  • Pressure Tactics: U.S. ramps Arctic ops, interferes politically.​
  • Congress Block: Lawmakers may curb unilateral action.​

Frederiksen wants talks; Trump says action, “whether they like it or not.”

Tags: Arctic securitydecisive momentdefend our valuesDenmark PM Mette FrederiksenGreenland sovereigntyNATO tensionstransatlantic relationsTrump Greenland threatsus-president-trump

QUICK LINKS