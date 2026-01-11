LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ali khamenei ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
Home > World > Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

Iran’s nationwide protests enter a third week, intensifying internal pressure as former US President Donald Trump weighs military options, raising regional tensions and uncertainty over diplomatic, economic, and security outcomes.

Trump Warns Cuba (PHOTO: X)
Trump Warns Cuba (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 11, 2026 23:22:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

The protests in Iran against the authorities have already lasted for three weeks. They were initially caused by the total collapse of the economy and later on by the demand that the government be changed. The protests are nationwide and are going on in all 31 provinces. The protests are taking place at a time when the internet is blacked out across the country. President Donald Trump has been updated about the military options and has warned of US intervention if the security forces kill more demonstrators. He said that America is “locked and loaded,” ready to strike the oppressors. Death tolls continue to rise, with at least 217 deaths in just the hospitals of Tehran, and thousands arrested. The IRGC has opened fire with live ammunition on the crowds.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Escalation Dynamics

The government crackdowns have not been able to suppress the protests. Millions of people have risked the blackout since January 8 and are out on the streets. Reports from human rights groups indicate 2,600 people have been detained, and there have been mass shootings in Kermanshah, among other cities. The regime calls the demonstrators “terrorists,” sends in elite forces, and allows a possible massacre under the cover of communications. The exile, Reza Pahlavi, calls for global support, asserting that it is the biggest uprising since 1979.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Trump’s Military Options

A Tuesday briefing talks about airstrikes on security sites, cyber operations, and sanctions, without including troops on the ground. Trump was supportive when he posted: “I am looking FREE,” while at the same time threatening hard hits if bloodshed moves on. Iran has threatened to take revenge on bases in the U.S. and Israel.

 

What Could Happen

  • U.S. Airstrikes: they could deter killings, but at the same time, they could lead to missile barrages, oil disruptions, or attacks by a proxy.
  • Cyber/Sanctions: the regime will be weakened without an invasion; the protesters will be empowered through smuggled tech.
  • Regime Rally: the external threat will unite hardliners, who will portray unrest as a foreign plot.
  • Protest Decline or Increase: if intervention is perceived as discrediting the movement, it may cause a revolution, especially if Tehran is taken down.
  • Tehran is speaking of a “severe response,” while the outcome will depend on Trump’s decision on Tuesday.
First published on: Jan 11, 2026 11:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: geopolitical-tensionsIran demonstrationsIran protestsIran unrestMiddle East crisisTrump military optionsUS foreign policyus-iran tensions

RELATED News

Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along the International Border, LoC in Jammu And Kashmir

Amid Donald Trump’s Oil Threat, Cuba Condemns ‘Criminal Behaviour’, Says US Has No Right To Interfere In Trade

Will Marco Rubio Become Cuba’s President If US Takes Over? Trump’s ‘Sounds Good’ Response Sparks Speculation

Pakistan: Islamabad Wedding Blast Kills Bride, Groom And Six Others, 12 Injured, Here’s What Really Happened

‘No More Oil Or Money’: Donald Trump Warns Cuba To Strike A Deal Before It’s Too Late Days After Capturing Venezuela President

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals’ Bowler Who Bagged A Hattrick Against Gujarat Giants

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass, Harshit Rana’s Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

‘Please Educate Yourself’: Netizens Slam Sanjay Bangar After ‘Hindi Is The National Language’ Comment Sparks On-Air Spat With Varun Aaron During IND vs NZ ODI

India vs New Zealand: Fans React After ‘Goat’ Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 93

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE

India Plans Phone Security Overhaul, Seeks Source Code From Smartphone Makers; Faces Apple And Samsung Opposition

Karnataka vs Mumbai Live Streaming-Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 1st Quarterfinal: Date, Time & Venue and Details

Bangladesh Umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat Officiating In India Vs New Zealand Match? BCB Responds To Controversy, Says, ‘We Have No…’

NIOS Class 10, 12 October-November 2025 Results Declared; Check Direct Link To Download Scorecards

‘No More Oil Or Money’: Donald Trump Warns Cuba To Strike A Deal Before It’s Too Late Days After Capturing Venezuela President

Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios
Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios
Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios
Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

QUICK LINKS