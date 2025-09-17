PM Modi Once Reacted To Viral Memes On Him And Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Here’s What He Exactly Said!
Home > Viral News > PM Modi Once Reacted To Viral Memes On Him And Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Here's What He Exactly Said!

On PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni extended warm wishes, praising his leadership and vision. The post also recalls Modi’s humorous take on viral “Melodi memes,” highlighting his lighter side as he continues to lead India with resilience and global connect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wih Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Pic Credit: X)
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 17, 2025 17:12:12 IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined the global community in congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday today, i.e. September 17, 2025. 

On X, Meloni also mentioned how strong, determined, and capable of leading millions of people, stating that the leadership and vision of Modi are an inspiration. 

She posted the two leaders together with a photograph smiling in a friendly selfie.

In her post, Meloni said, Happy 75th birthday to the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi. His power, his perseverance, and his power to guide millions of individuals have an inspirational effect. “I hope he has health and vitality to keep spearheading India into a better future and consolidate the relationship between our Nations with goodwill and goodwill.” 

When PM Modi reacted to Melodi Memes

The congratulations on the birthday are a welcome relief, as they remind us of a more pleasant moment that occurred this year, when PM Modi spoke in the viral video of the Melodi Memes, where he and Giorgia Meloni talk about it.

The Zerodha co-founder raised the memes in a jocular manner in his podcast on the series People by WTF hosted by Nikhil Kamath. He replied, PM Sir, since we are discussing other countries, should I make a slight digression, I have to say that my favourite food is pizza, and this food is of Italian origin. Discussing Italy, people usually say that you know a lot about it. Anything you would like to tell us about it? Haven’t you seen those memes?”

PM Modi replied in his usual humour and calmness. Wo toh chalta rehta hai. (those things keep going on), he said. I don’t waste my time on that,” demonstrating his light attitude towards trends in social media.

The podcast was a broad subject that included the childhood and education of PM Modi, his political entry, his setbacks, coping with stress and the making of policies.

ALSO READ: PM Modi At 75: PM Modi’s Visit Signals That Manipur Has Entered A Crucial Stage In Its Journey

Tags: giorgia meloniItaly PM MeloniPM Modi 75th Birthdaypm modi’

