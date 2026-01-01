What Led To The Massive Fire At Amsterdam’s 150-Year-Old Vondelkerk Church On New Year? Here’s What Happened

A huge fire tore through Amsterdam late Thursday night, right at the start of the new year on January 1, 2026. The flames swallowed up the Vondelkerk Church, a landmark that’s stood for 150 years, after the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Vondelstraat. Both Lokmak Times & Travel and Tour World reported on the incident.

Massive Fire Destroys 150-Year-Old Vondelkerk Church

Firefighters rushed over as soon as the alarm sounded. The blaze started up on the church roof and, before anyone could do much, swept through the whole building. People posted videos online that showed the church practically glowing with fire.

A spokesperson for the fire department said they were throwing everything they had at it, trying to save what was left. “You can see the wind, the flames, the sparks right now. We’re just focusing on saving anything that’s still standing. But it’s all happening really fast,” he said.

#Amsterdam, Netherlands: Shortly after midnight and the start of the new year, fire broke out in the historic Vondelkerk church in the city.

The church, which was built in the 19th century, was completely destroyed. It is unclear who is behind the fire. pic.twitter.com/j49LMg0N8q — Dr. Fundji Benedict (@Fundji3) January 1, 2026

Amsterdam Issues Emergency Alerts

Then the worst happened, the church tower collapsed, crashing into the centre and setting off more fires inside. Emergency crews immediately shifted their focus to keeping people safe. Amsterdam’s emergency management agency sent out alerts to everyone living nearby, warning them about the danger.

Residents had to close their doors and windows and avoid any spots with flying debris, since sparks from the old wooden structure threatened to set even more fires.

With things getting out of hand, officials ordered evacuations from homes close to Vondelstraat. Mayor Femke Halsema explained that these houses were cleared because the unstable church could collapse even more.

Firefighters and emergency teams worked all night, pushing hard to keep the flames from spreading into nearby homes and finally get the situation under control.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Elon Musk Pay In Tax? SpaceX Boss Reveals ‘Too Many Digits’ Once Crashed The IRS Computer: ‘They Had To Update The..’