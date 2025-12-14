LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

At least nine people were killed and several injured after two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. Police shot one attacker dead and arrested the other as the operation remains ongoing. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area while investigations continue.

Gunmen Target Jewish Festival On Sydney Beach (PHOTO: X)
Gunmen Target Jewish Festival On Sydney Beach (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 14, 2025 16:12:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing nine people. Police shot and killed one of the attackers and arrested the other.

Twelve more people were wounded, according to a police spokesperson present on the scene.

When the shooting began, chaos broke out. People called for help, and police rushed in, telling everyone to stay away or find shelter if they were nearby. The area quickly filled with sirens and flashing lights.

New South Wales police said they have two people in custody and the situation is still active. “The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area,” they posted on X. Witnesses told The Sydney Morning Herald that they heard several gunshots and saw people lying on the ground.

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting?

 A name Naveed Akram has surfaced on the Internet; however, it is yet to be verified by the officials. More details are awaited on the rest of the gunmen behind the mass shooting. 

Paramedics confirmed at least ten people were hurt. They started getting calls around 6:45 p.m., and emergency teams jumped into action, treating victims right there on the beach.

TV stations showed disturbing scenes people on the ground, emergency crews racing to help. Police kept warning everyone to stay away while they tried to get control of the situation.

The attack happened on the first night of Hanukkah. Hundreds had gathered at the beach for a seaside event marking the start of the Jewish festival. The gunmen opened fire just after 6:30 p.m., right in the middle of the celebration.

Sussan Ley, Leader of the Opposition, said the country is mourning. “Hateful violence struck at the heart of an iconic Australian community, a place we all know so well and love Bondi,” she said.

“This attack happened as our Jewish community gathered for Chanukah by the Sea, a celebration of peace and hope for the future, severed by hate.” She joined the Prime Minister in urging everyone to follow police advice as authorities work to manage the aftermath.

ALSO READ: Australia Horror: Two Men Armed With Guns Open Fire At Bondi Beach During Hanukkah Celebration, 10 Killed As Cops Neutralize Shooters

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 4:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: australiaBondi Beachhome-hero-pos-1latest world newsSydney mass shooting

RELATED News

Australian Jewish Association Slams PM Albanese For Not Mentioning ‘It Was A JEWISH Event’ While Condemning Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘What A Shameful Disgrace!’

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Why Social Media Can’t Stop Talking About the ‘5 Minute MMS’? Reason Will Shock You

Bondi Beach Shooting: Australia Formally Designates Shooting Incident As A Terror Attack

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Hid Behind Tree, Unarmed Bystander Overpowered Him, Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Hid Behind Tree, Unarmed Bystander Overpowered Him, Watch Video

Lionel Messi Is Staying At This Luxury Hotel In Mumbai, All You Need To Know About The Rs. 2.3 Lakh Per Night Suite

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Event Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody, All You Need To Know

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Indian Railways To Launch First Fully Made-In-India Hydrogen Train, Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Satya Naidu? Bigg Boss Former Contestant Sparks Chaos At Bastian Bengaluru Owned By Shilpa Shetty, Heated Argument Goes Viral

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed
Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed
Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed
Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

QUICK LINKS