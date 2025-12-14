Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Two gunmen opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday, killing nine people. Police shot and killed one of the attackers and arrested the other.

Twelve more people were wounded, according to a police spokesperson present on the scene.

When the shooting began, chaos broke out. People called for help, and police rushed in, telling everyone to stay away or find shelter if they were nearby. The area quickly filled with sirens and flashing lights.

New South Wales police said they have two people in custody and the situation is still active. “The police operation is ongoing and we continue to urge people to avoid the area,” they posted on X. Witnesses told The Sydney Morning Herald that they heard several gunshots and saw people lying on the ground.

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting?

A name Naveed Akram has surfaced on the Internet; however, it is yet to be verified by the officials. More details are awaited on the rest of the gunmen behind the mass shooting.

Mass shooting attack during a Jewish Hannukah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. One of the attackers identified as Naveed Akram.#sydney #TerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/zDesFwDMbJ — ASH KING (@iamashking_) December 14, 2025

Paramedics confirmed at least ten people were hurt. They started getting calls around 6:45 p.m., and emergency teams jumped into action, treating victims right there on the beach.

TV stations showed disturbing scenes people on the ground, emergency crews racing to help. Police kept warning everyone to stay away while they tried to get control of the situation.

The attack happened on the first night of Hanukkah. Hundreds had gathered at the beach for a seaside event marking the start of the Jewish festival. The gunmen opened fire just after 6:30 p.m., right in the middle of the celebration.

Sussan Ley, Leader of the Opposition, said the country is mourning. “Hateful violence struck at the heart of an iconic Australian community, a place we all know so well and love Bondi,” she said.

“This attack happened as our Jewish community gathered for Chanukah by the Sea, a celebration of peace and hope for the future, severed by hate.” She joined the Prime Minister in urging everyone to follow police advice as authorities work to manage the aftermath.

