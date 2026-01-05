LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump Brigitte Macron latest news latest india news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System

Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System

Mobile phone traders in Bangladesh protested the rollout of the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR), blocking roads in Dhaka.

Bangladesh's National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) is being implemented
Bangladesh's National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) is being implemented

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 5, 2026 17:19:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System

Mobile phone traders took to the streets Sunday morning, blocking a major road to protest Bangladesh’s new National Equipment Identity Register.

You Might Be Interested In

This system tracks phones and cracks down on illegal imports. By 11:30 a.m., police had moved in, breaking up the demonstration, injuring at least 20 people and detaining about a dozen. Police called the protest disruptive.

Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? 

Elsewhere, in Gulshan, locals tied a homeless woman to a pole and doused her with water after accusing her of theft. Police eventually stepped in.

You Might Be Interested In

Online, some people claimed she was targeted for religious reasons, but reports on the ground pointed to theft as the real motive.

These incidents highlight the tension across Bangladesh right now, as the country adjusts to life under interim leader Muhammad Yunus. 

What’s the new NEIR system everyone’s talking about? 

Basically, it’s a new government rule: every mobile phone in Bangladesh has to be registered and verified before it can work on local networks. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) rolled it out to get a grip on phone imports and clamp down on unregistered devices.

How does NEIR work? 

If your phone was already active with a SIM before the system kicked in, you’re good—it gets registered automatically.
But if you have a phone that’s second-hand or bought overseas, you’ll need to register it yourself once it’s in the country.

When you pop in a SIM, the system checks your phone’s IMEI number against the national database. If your phone checks out, you keep service. If not, you could lose access to the network.

How the System Works

NEIR ties every phone’s IMEI to both the SIM card and the user’s National ID, so each device and user leave a clear footprint in the national database.

If you swap out a SIM card, your phone won’t work until you register the new SIM with that device. And now, they’ve cut down the number of SIMs you can link to one National ID down from 15 to just 10. It’s all about tightening security and cutting down on SIM-related scams.

If you bring in a phone from abroad or get one as a gift, it’s not automatically registered. You have to go through an extra step registering through SMS or the BTRC’s NEIR portal within a set time after landing in Bangladesh.

What is the ultimate motive of NEIR? 

Officials say NEIR helps the government fight illegal phone imports and collect the customs duties that usually slip through the cracks. It should also make things safer helping to stop telecom fraud, mobile financial service scams, and people misusing SIMs. By linking phones to real people, it gets a lot harder to fake identities.

The system also tracks and blocks fake or cloned phones, making it easier for law enforcement to trace devices tied to crime. Telecom companies are updating their own systems now so everything lines up with the new national rules.

Still, rolling out NEIR hasn’t exactly been smooth. The system was supposed to go live on December 16, 2025, but they pushed it back to January 1, 2026, mainly to give phone sellers more time to report all their unsold phones.

A lot of traders especially those working in the grey market aren’t happy. They worry NEIR will hurt their business, shrink the informal market, and make phones more expensive for everyone. 

ALSO READ: Why Is Lalu Prasad Yadav Facing Heat From Delhi High Court Over IRCTC Scam? All About The Case Also Involving Rabri Devi And Tejashwi Yadav With Full Timeline 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 5:19 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshlatest world newsmobile phone tradersNEIR

RELATED News

10 Convicted For Cyberbullying Brigitte Macron, Wife Of Emmanuel Macron- Check Their Combined Net Worth, Shocking Age Gap Between France’s President And First Lady

10 People Found Guilty of Cyberbullying French President Emmanuel Macron’s Wife Brigitte Over False Gender, Sexuality Claims

Andhra Pradesh ONGC Oil Well Accident: Major Gas Leak During Repair Works Leads To Massive Fire, Spark Panic In Villages

‘Speaking Up Will Cost You…’ Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt’s Cryptic Post On Silent Abuse Raises Eyebrows, Takes A Dig At Real Relationships

2.6 Million Attacks Daily: Taiwan Warns Of Coordinated Chinese Cyber And Military Threat To Paralyse The Island

LATEST NEWS

Will Virat Kohli Play The Vijay Hazare Trophy Fixture Against Railways? Check All Details

Umar Khalid Tells Partner ‘Ab Yahi Zindagi Hai’ In Emotional Exchange After Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea

Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System

Rashmika Mandanna’s Sexy Style Diaries: Looks Fans Can’t Stop Sharing

Marvelous Mrs. India Season 3 Celebrates Beauty, Courage and Transformation in Regal Udaipur

Why Mohammed Shami, His Brother Have Been Summoned By SIR In Kolkata? Fresh Notice Issued After Star Bowler Missed Last Hearing

Dr. Ravi Gupta on the Future of Ayurvedic Oncology in India

Bengaluru Shocker: Women Spot Hidden Camera Inside Theatre Washroom; Public Corners Accused, Panic At Cinema Hall | Watch

Meet Sarabjit Kaur: Indian Sikh Woman Who Converted To Islam, Married In Pakistan And Now Faces Deportation

After MS Dhoni, Sam Curran Becomes Only The Second Captain To Achieve THIS Feat

Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System
Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System
Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System
Why Are Mobile Phone Traders In Bangladesh Protesting NEIR? All You Need To Know About The New Phone Tracking System

QUICK LINKS