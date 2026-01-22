LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump's Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know

Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump's Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know

Donald Trump has unveiled the Gaza Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos as part of a new US-led diplomatic initiative

Xi Jinping and Donald Trump (PHOTO:X)
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump (PHOTO:X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 22, 2026 17:04:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know

US President Donald Trump has officially introduced his proposed Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum in Davos and announced that it is a project that is intended to mediate and maintain peace in conflict-prone areas across the globe, with Gaza being the first such location, although it is far from the only one.

Trump officially launches the Gaza Board of Peace

The declaration, which was issued on the fringes of the high-profile meeting between the political and business leaders is the most tangible move so far in the effort by Trump to rebrand the US-led diplomacy with a new, extremely centralised international organisation.

Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation? 

China has turned down the US invitation to join the Board of Peace, making it clear that Beijing is sticking to its commitment to the United Nations. Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in India, posted the message on X, quoting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

“China received the US invitation to join the Board of Peace. But China always stands by true multilateralism. No matter how things change, we’ll keep defending the international system with the UN at its core, the international order based on international law, and the principles of the UN Charter,” she said.

What is the Gaza Board of Peace? 

Now, about Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, he’s pushing to launch the Gaza Board of Peace this week during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

When he spoke to reporters, Trump called it the most prestigious board ever and took a jab at the UN, saying his board would actually get things done. 

According to him, peace in the Middle East only happened because they “took out” the Iranian nuclear threat. Trump said, “We want everyone. We want all nations, places where people have control, where people have power, so we never have a problem. This is the greatest board ever. Everyone wants to be on it. Sure, some members are controversial, but they get the job done. They’re influential. Babies on the board. So, Putin was invited. He accepted. Many others have accepted. I don’t know anyone who didn’t. It’s going to be great.”

Trump doubled down, promising the Board of Peace would outshine any other and finally accomplish what the UN should have done. “We’ll work with the United Nations,” he said, “but the Board of Peace is going to be special. We’re going to have peace. It started with Gaza, the Middle East. Tremendous peace. No one thought it was possible, but it happened when we took out the Iranian nuclear threat. Without that, it never would have happened. The board’s going to be fantastic. The most prestigious board ever.”

So far, countries that have accepted the invitation include Israel, Kosovo, the UAE, Hungary, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Armenia, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, and Jordan.

ALSO READ: ‘Will Not Take By Force’: Donald Trump Blinks On Greenland, Cancels Tariffs On Europe, US President Signals Major U-Turn At Davos

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 5:04 PM IST
donald trump Gaza Board of Peace Xi Xinping

Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump's Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know

Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know
Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know
Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know
Why Has China Rejected Donald Trump’s Invitation To Join Gaza Board of Peace As POTUS Officially Launches Limited Body? All You Need To Know

