Home > Viral News > Will Trump Soon Attack Iran? Ali Khamenei Warns POTUS Of Retaliation As US Draws Up Plans For Potential Military Action Amid Crackdown With 116 Deaths

Will Trump Soon Attack Iran? Ali Khamenei Warns POTUS Of Retaliation As US Draws Up Plans For Potential Military Action Amid Crackdown With 116 Deaths

Mass protests erupted across Tehran as Iranians defied internet shutdowns and security crackdowns, chanting anti-government slogans.

Reports indicated that the US was drawing up plans for potential military action after President Donald Trump's threats of an intervention (PHOTO: X)
Reports indicated that the US was drawing up plans for potential military action after President Donald Trump's threats of an intervention (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 11, 2026 15:13:56 IST

Will Trump Soon Attack Iran? Ali Khamenei Warns POTUS Of Retaliation As US Draws Up Plans For Potential Military Action Amid Crackdown With 116 Deaths

Protests in Iran exploded on Saturday night. People in Tehran poured into the streets, shouting anti-government slogans, even though the government tried to block the internet and sent security forces to crack down hard.

Will the US soon attack Iran? 

By Sunday, word got out that the US was making plans for possible military action. President Donald Trump kept threatening to intervene, and a former US Army colonel said there were clear signs of a big military buildup in the Middle East.

Crowds gathered in northern Tehran on Saturday, just hours after exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi urged people to rise up, take over city centres, and stand against the Khamenei government. AFP, using verified videos, reported on these gatherings.

These protests have now lasted two weeks. They started back on December 28, 2025, when Iran’s currency crashed, and everyday life got even tougher.

Latest as of Sunday morning, January 11: 

– These are the biggest anti-government protests Iran has seen in more than three years.

– The demonstrations began in Tehran but have since spread to 180 cities, according to The Wall Street Journal.

– At first, Iranian officials called for restraint and promised to fix some problems, but the government quickly toughened its response. Security forces cracked down as the protests kept growing.

– At least 116 people have died in the clashes with security forces, based on numbers from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

– More than 2,600 people have been arrested so far during the crackdown.

– On Thursday, the government tried to shut down the protests by cutting off the internet nationwide. As of Sunday, that blackout was still in place.

– Authorities have threatened protesters with the death penalty. Prosecutor Ali Salehi called the demonstrations “a war against God” and warned of executions.

– Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf echoed that threat on Sunday, praising the Revolutionary Guard and saying, “We will deal with them in the most severe way and punish those who are arrested.”

– Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, speaking from abroad, cheered on the protests and called for even bigger crowds to take control of cities.

Despite all this, Iran’s leaders aren’t backing down. They keep blaming Trump and the US for stirring up trouble. Khamenei accused the US President of having “blood on his hands” and predicted Trump would fall like so many tyrants before him.

Trump hasn’t backed off either. He’s warned Iran again and again that the US might step in, saying the country is “looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before.”

How did Iran react to US’s warning of intervention?

A sharp warning has been issued by Iran that any American military attack on the country would result in retaliation not only against Israel but also against American military bases across the Middle East, including major U.S. bases that can be regarded as the legitimate targets of the leadership of Tehran.

As the tensions and the protests are increasing, the Iranian officials have been categorical that any attack on the Iranian territory or their interests may subject the U.S. troops along with allies in the area to direct retaliatory action, potentially expanding the conflict.

MUST READ: Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 3:13 PM IST
