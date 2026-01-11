Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

US President Donald Trump, riding high after the Maduro capture operation, has now told his special forces commanders to come up with a plan to invade Greenland. America’s top generals aren’t having it. They say the plan is illegal and Congress won’t back it.

Will the US Invade Greenland soon?

As per The Daily Mail, Trump told the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to get working on it. Senior military leaders and the Joint Chiefs of Staff are pushing back, warning that invading Greenland would break international law and Congress won’t sign off.

So, what kicked this off? Just yesterday, Trump fired a warning at Denmark about Greenland. He didn’t mince words, the US will take it the easy way or the hard way. Trump also claimed that if America doesn’t grab Greenland, Russia or China will.

“If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour,” Trump said.

And he’s not exactly worried about legal hurdles. In a New York Times interview, Trump basically shrugged off international law.

“Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me. I don’t need international law,” he said. He stressed he’s not out to hurt people, but he’s dead set on getting Greenland one way or another.

How did Denmark react?

Denmark isn’t taking this lightly. Officials say they’re ready to defend Greenland. If the US invades, Danish soldiers have orders to shoot first, ask questions later.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the US Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch the so-called “Doomsday Plane” was spotted circling overhead.

This flying command centre is built to survive nuclear attacks and only shows up when the military is on high alert. Last time it was seen was June 2025. No official emergency now, but its presence means the US is getting ready for just about anything, including a major showdown.

Why all the fuss over Greenland?

It’s a self-governing part of Denmark, and its spot in the Arctic makes it a big deal for defense and early warning systems.

The island is also home to Pituffik Space Base, a critical hub for missile warning and monitoring the skies over the North Atlantic. So, yeah, Greenland matters.

