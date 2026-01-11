LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

US President Donald Trump has reportedly ordered special forces to prepare a plan to invade Greenland, warning Denmark the island would be taken “the easy way or the hard way.”

US President Donald Trump (PHOTO: X)
US President Donald Trump (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 11, 2026 14:00:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

US President Donald Trump, riding high after the Maduro capture operation, has now told his special forces commanders to come up with a plan to invade Greenland. America’s top generals aren’t having it. They say the plan is illegal and Congress won’t back it.

You Might Be Interested In

Will the US Invade Greenland soon? 

As per The Daily Mail, Trump told the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) to get working on it. Senior military leaders and the Joint Chiefs of Staff are pushing back, warning that invading Greenland would break international law and Congress won’t sign off.

So, what kicked this off? Just yesterday, Trump fired a warning at Denmark about Greenland. He didn’t mince words, the US will take it the easy way or the hard way. Trump also claimed that if America doesn’t grab Greenland, Russia or China will.

You Might Be Interested In

“If we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour,” Trump said.

And he’s not exactly worried about legal hurdles. In a New York Times interview, Trump basically shrugged off international law.

“Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me. I don’t need international law,” he said. He stressed he’s not out to hurt people, but he’s dead set on getting Greenland one way or another.

How did Denmark react? 

Denmark isn’t taking this lightly. Officials say they’re ready to defend Greenland. If the US invades, Danish soldiers have orders to shoot first, ask questions later.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the US Air Force’s E-4B Nightwatch  the so-called “Doomsday Plane” was spotted circling overhead.

This flying command centre is built to survive nuclear attacks and only shows up when the military is on high alert. Last time it was seen was June 2025. No official emergency now, but its presence means the US is getting ready for just about anything, including a major showdown.

Why all the fuss over Greenland?

It’s a self-governing part of Denmark, and its spot in the Arctic makes it a big deal for defense and early warning systems.

The island is also home to Pituffik Space Base, a critical hub for missile warning and monitoring the skies over the North Atlantic. So, yeah, Greenland matters. 

ALSO READ: Why Is Thailand Packed With Tourists in January? Here’s What an Overcrowded Airport Tells the Story

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 2:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumpGreenlandlatest world news

RELATED News

Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Claims Close Links With Pakistan Army In New Speech, Shocking Admission Exposes Pakistan Army–LeT Nexus, Watch

Why Sharing The 7-Minute 11-Second MMS Could Get You In Trouble: Everything You Need To Know

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

Why Is Thailand Packed With Tourists in January? Here’s What’s Overcrowded Airport Tells the Story

LATEST NEWS

Why Is Hardik Pandya Not Playing In Today’s India vs New Zealand 1st ODI?

Who Is Prashant Tamang’s Wife? Indian Idol 3 Winner And Paatal Lok 2 Actor Dies At 43 From Cardiac Arrest In New Delhi

Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

Singer-Actor Prashant Tamang Dies At 43 In Delhi: Inside His Life, Career, And Net Worth Revealed

How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

Indian Idol Fame Prashant Tamang Dies At 43: A Look Back At His Iconic Songs

Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

Chhattisgarh Horror: Girl Gang-Raped In Korba By Five, Including A Driver; Two Arrested, Probe On As Three Still Absconding

Golden Globes 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Hollywood’s Grand Awards Night Live In India

Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…
Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…
Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…
Is Trump Planning Greenland Invasion Soon? POTUS Orders Special Forces Commanders To…

QUICK LINKS