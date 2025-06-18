110 Indian Students, Including 90 from Kashmir, Evacuated Safely from War-Hit Iran

In the middle of growing conflict between Israel and Iran, at least 110 Indian students, including 90 from Jammu and Kashmir, are on their way back to India after being evacuated from the troubled region. They are expected to land in Delhi tonight as part of an emergency mission launched by the Union government to bring Indian nationals home safely.

Visuals from Doha showed relieved students boarding a connecting IndiGo flight to Delhi. This group had crossed into Armenia earlier after being evacuated from Urmia Medical University in Iran.

Kashmir Students’ Body Thanks Government

The Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association (JKSA) released a statement expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for what they described as a timely and life-saving move.

“We deeply appreciate this effort to ensure a smooth, full journey home,” the JKSA said in a post on X. They also reassured families back in Kashmir that more efforts are underway to evacuate remaining Indian students from Iran.

Importantly, the entire trip, including the Delhi to Srinagar leg, has been arranged free of cost by the Union government.

How It All Happened

As tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rise, the Indian consulate in Bandar Abbas, Iran, stepped in on Tuesday, requesting Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences (AJUMS) to relocate Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir.

In a formal request, the consulate asked university officials to allow 11 Indian students to leave the campus and head to Yazd, a relatively safer location. The consulate assured full responsibility for their safe travel, acting on instructions from senior Indian officials, according to JKSA national convenor Nasir Khuehami.

Ongoing War Between Israel and Iran Escalates

This evacuation mission took place as Iran and Israel entered a sixth day of escalating military conflict. Things intensified when Israel launched airstrikes on a nuclear site near Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran responded by firing hypersonic missiles, continuing the exchange of fire that began last Friday when Israel started its large-scale bombing campaign.

Adding to the tensions, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei directly addressed the crisis, responding to US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Iran should “surrender.”

Khamenei warned, “Any US strike will have serious irreparable consequences.”

While Trump claimed the U.S. was not involved in Israel’s bombing, he made it clear that his patience was wearing thin as the violence dragged on.

Airstrikes Hit Tehran

Early Wednesday, the Israeli military issued a public warning advising civilians to leave one district of Tehran. Soon after, more than 50 Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes in and around the Iranian capital.

According to the Israeli military, the jets struck weapons manufacturing sites and other military facilities, adding fuel to an already dangerous situation.

Hope for More Evacuations

While these 110 students are now safely en route to Delhi, the JKSA has expressed hope that the rest of the Indian students still stranded in Iran will also be rescued soon.

Given the fast-changing and dangerous situation in Iran, the Indian government is closely monitoring developments and working to ensure the safe return of all its citizens from the region.