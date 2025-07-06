17th BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Displays Warm Relations With Brazilian President

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva shared an amicable moment as Modi landed in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit.

Lula da Silva and PM Modi were seen shaking hands and hugging each other during a brief meeting at the Museum of Modern Art for the 17th summit.

PM Modi posted on X: “Grateful to President Lula for hosting this year’s BRICS Summit at Rio De Janeiro. BRICS remains a powerful force for economic cooperation for global good.”

The Indian community welcomed Modi with open arms in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Indian diaspora presented musical performances which included traditional prayer songs and dances that reflected the theme of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

PM Modi Gets Warm Welcome By Indian Diaspora in Brazil

Amazed by the reception, PM Modi said on X, “Members of Brazil’s Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It’s amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are very passionate about India’s development! Here are some glimpses from the welcome.”

Prime Minister Modi is expected to share India’s stance on important global issues such as peace and security, boosting multilateralism, use of Artificial Intelligence, action on climate, health, and issues related to economic and financial matters.

On his fourth visit to Brazil, the Indian prime minister will be accorded a state visit to Brasilia after the end of two-day BRICS summit.

Key Points Of The 17th BRICS Summit

He is also likely to participate in several other key meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

The Rio Summit is themed as: Strengthening Global South Cooperation for Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.

There the two-day summit in Brazil will address four agenda points. The first of these will focus on the reform of the Global Governance and only full members will be able to take part in the discussion.

The next two agendas will shed light on peace, multilateralism, economy, and Artificial Intelligence. After this, Brazilian President Lula is scheduled to host an official reception in which all the key dignitaries of the BRICS summit are invited.

The remaining topics of the event will be held on the second day of the summit.

