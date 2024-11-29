A pug named Vito made history at the 2024 National Dog Show, becoming the first of his breed to win Best in Show since the event's televised debut. His win captivated millions, outshining over 1,900 dogs and earning a place in canine history.

Vito, a pug from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has made history by winning the prestigious Best in Show title at the 2024 National Dog Show. This marks the first time a pug has claimed the top honor since the event began its televised run in 2002. Vito won over more than 1,900 dogs, representing over 200 breeds and varieties, to secure this remarkable achievement.

Praised for beautiful expression and movement

During the announcement, Vito craned his neck to look up at his handler, Michael Scott, seemingly trying to grasp the source of the excitement. Show judge George Milutinovich, who praised Vito’s beautiful expression and movement, jokingly asked Scott if the pug realized he had won.

“He’s very smug,” Scott replied with a smile. “I think he knows.”

Vito emerged victorious over six other finalists, including Houston, a Clumber Spaniel representing the sporting group; The Zit, an Ibizan Hound from the hound group; Rupert, a Berger Picard from the herding group; Monty, a Giant Schnauzer from the working group; and JJ, a Lhasa Apso from the non-sporting group. Verde, a Welsh Terrier with rust and black coloring from the terrier group, earned the Reserve Best in Show title, the event’s second-highest honor.

Vito a pug

The American Kennel Club (AKC) describes pugs as dogs that “live to love and to be loved.” Historically, pugs were the cherished companions of Chinese emperors and are now beloved worldwide for their playful and solid disposition.

The National Dog Show, a cherished Thanksgiving tradition for millions, has been held annually since 1933 and televised since 2002. Presented by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and sponsored by Purina, the show draws an estimated audience of 20 million viewers. This year, the event also saw the debut of a new breed, the Lancashire Heeler, which was officially recognized by the AKC in January.

Read More: Why Are Amazon Workers On Strike From Black Friday To Cyber Monday