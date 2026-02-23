25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026 el mencho drug cartel amritsar toxic teaser rashmika mandanna afghanistan dog lick sepsis hindu 10-crore homes Gurugram Bangladesh President Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news IND vs SA New York City Blizzard 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World > 25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

A 25-year-old Hindu woman with a disability was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Chandpur just days after Bangladesh’s general elections and the formation of a BNP-led government.

Hindu woman, 25, abducted and gangraped in Chandpur days after Bangladesh polls (Representational Image)
Hindu woman, 25, abducted and gangraped in Chandpur days after Bangladesh polls (Representational Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 23, 2026 15:03:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

Just a week after Bangladesh’s general elections and the formation of a new BNP-led government, violence has shaken Chandpur.

Late Sunday night, three men abducted and gang-raped a 25-year-old Hindu woman with a physical disability as she was heading home from a kirtan ceremony.

Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-raped

The suspects Rakib, Rasel, and Shaqil have been named, and the survivor, now in the hospital, managed to identify them.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the specially-abled woman is still receiving treatment. One of her doctors said she was bleeding heavily. Authorities haven’t made any arrests yet.

This attack has stirred up even more fear among Bangladesh’s Hindu community. Over the past month or so, between early December 2025 and mid-January 2026, at least a dozen Hindus have been killed in different parts of the country.

People are still reeling from the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, and tensions haven’t really cooled off.

Hindu Killings in Bangladesh

The violence has taken many forms, such as lynchings, stabbings, and shootings. Some happened after blasphemy allegations, others in the chaos after protests. In several cases, the attackers had connections to Islamist groups, but many suspects are still unknown.

Some of the victims’ names linger in public memory: Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker lynched in Mymensingh; Rana Kanti Bairagi, a newspaper editor shot in Jessore; Mani Chakraborty, stabbed in Narsingdi; and Khokon Chandra Das, a businessman killed south of Dhaka.

Officials haven’t said yet whether the Chandpur case is part of this larger pattern, but the fear in the community is real.

In almost two months, at least 11 Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh, a grim sign that violence is ramping up since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted on August 5, 2024.

Among the dead is a 1971 Liberation War freedom fighter and his wife, found at home in Rangpur with their throats cut.

Attacks on Hindus are becoming more common under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, but his administration keeps brushing them off, calling the killings “not communal,” “exaggerated,” or just “exceptions.”

The facts say otherwise. The numbers point to a clear surge in targeted violence, and the government’s refusal to acknowledge it is hard to ignore, especially when many see this interim regime as backed by Islamist groups.

Since Sheikh Hasina’s fall, violence and threats against minorities especially Hindus have only gotten worse, with more attacks on their homes, temples, and businesses.

MUST READ: Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hinduhome-hero-pos-5

RELATED News

‘No Trace Will Be Left’: Afghanistan’s Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani Issues Stark Warning To Pakistan After Airstrikes Leave More Than 20 Dead

Indefinite Curfew Imposed In Birgunj Metropolitan City After Violent Youth Clashes, Security Tightened As Authorities Step Up Measures Across Nepal Ahead Of Elections

Can A Dog Lick Cause Sepsis? How A Minor Scratch Caused UK Woman To Lose 4 Limbs- Here’s What We Know About Life Threatening Health Crisis

Shahabuddin Vs Yunus: Bangladesh President Accuses Former Chief Adviser Of Ignoring Constitutional Duties Amid Political Storm: ‘They Did Not Want My Name To Appear Anywhere’

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

LATEST NEWS

After Obscene Viral MMS Controversy, Payal Gaming Cooks Up A Storm With A New Social Media Post That Shows…

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card to Be Out Soon, Steps to Download and Key Details

Memory Loss, Losing Sight: Rare Form Of Dementia Kills A British Woman At 31, Here Are The Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore

Shatak: A Century of Unwavering Commitment” – Pavan Sindhi’s Vision Takes Center Stage

Hyderabad Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Hail Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Warning Across Telangana- What Residents Should Know

Punjab’s Tragedy Caught On CCTV: Man Obsessed With Woman Shoots Her In Broad Daylight In Tarn Taran; ‘She Married Someone Else’

CUET UG 2026: Registration Window Reopens for Eligible Candidates, Direct Link Here

iQOO 15R Set To Launch In India With 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging: Check Specs, Price, And Launch Date

Yash’s Clean-Shaven Look In Toxic Teaser Sparks Troll Storm, Fans Say ‘Looking Like Dollychaiwala!’ Online Frenzy

Virosh Wedding Venue: All About Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda’s Ultra-Luxury ITC Mementos, Udaipur Marriage With Dreamy Aravalli Views- Cost Per Night Will Shock You

25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls
25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls
25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls
25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

QUICK LINKS