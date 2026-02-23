25-Year-Old Specially-Abled Hindu Woman Abducted From Kirtan, Gang-Raped By Three Men In Chandpur Days After Bangladesh Polls

Just a week after Bangladesh’s general elections and the formation of a new BNP-led government, violence has shaken Chandpur.

Late Sunday night, three men abducted and gang-raped a 25-year-old Hindu woman with a physical disability as she was heading home from a kirtan ceremony.

The suspects Rakib, Rasel, and Shaqil have been named, and the survivor, now in the hospital, managed to identify them.

According to reports, the specially-abled woman is still receiving treatment. One of her doctors said she was bleeding heavily. Authorities haven’t made any arrests yet.

This attack has stirred up even more fear among Bangladesh’s Hindu community. Over the past month or so, between early December 2025 and mid-January 2026, at least a dozen Hindus have been killed in different parts of the country.

People are still reeling from the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, and tensions haven’t really cooled off.

The violence has taken many forms, such as lynchings, stabbings, and shootings. Some happened after blasphemy allegations, others in the chaos after protests. In several cases, the attackers had connections to Islamist groups, but many suspects are still unknown.

Some of the victims’ names linger in public memory: Dipu Chandra Das, a garment worker lynched in Mymensingh; Rana Kanti Bairagi, a newspaper editor shot in Jessore; Mani Chakraborty, stabbed in Narsingdi; and Khokon Chandra Das, a businessman killed south of Dhaka.

Officials haven’t said yet whether the Chandpur case is part of this larger pattern, but the fear in the community is real.

In almost two months, at least 11 Hindus have been killed in Bangladesh, a grim sign that violence is ramping up since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted on August 5, 2024.

Among the dead is a 1971 Liberation War freedom fighter and his wife, found at home in Rangpur with their throats cut.

Attacks on Hindus are becoming more common under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, but his administration keeps brushing them off, calling the killings “not communal,” “exaggerated,” or just “exceptions.”

The facts say otherwise. The numbers point to a clear surge in targeted violence, and the government’s refusal to acknowledge it is hard to ignore, especially when many see this interim regime as backed by Islamist groups.

Since Sheikh Hasina’s fall, violence and threats against minorities especially Hindus have only gotten worse, with more attacks on their homes, temples, and businesses.

