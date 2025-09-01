2.58 Million Israeli Students Return to School on Monday

The 2025 school year opened on Monday, September 1, across Israel, with 2.58 million children returning to classrooms and kindergartens after the summer break. Among them, 180,600 students are entering first grade, marking the start of their formal education.

At the other end of the system, 149,000 students are beginning 12th grade, their final year before graduation and national service or higher education. (Inputs from ANI)

