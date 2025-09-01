LIVE TV
Home > World > 2.58 Million Israeli Students Return to School on Monday

2.58 Million Israeli Students Return to School on Monday

Over 180,600 Israeli students are entering first grade, marking the start of their formal education.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 1, 2025 00:53:44 IST

The 2025 school year opened on Monday, September 1, across Israel, with 2.58 million children returning to classrooms and kindergartens after the summer break. Among them, 180,600 students are entering first grade, marking the start of their formal education.

At the other end of the system, 149,000 students are beginning 12th grade, their final year before graduation and national service or higher education. (Inputs from ANI)

