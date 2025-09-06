3rd internet shutdown in Balochistan; rights group criticise online censorship amid state crackdown

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 12:23:08 IST

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 6 (ANI): Authorities in Pakistan have once again suspended 3G and 4G mobile internet services across multiple districts in Balochistan, citing concerns over public safety and ongoing security threats.

The temporary shutdown began at 5 PM on Thursday, September 5, and is expected to continue until 9 PM on Friday, September 6, according to The Balochistan Post.

According to an official government notification reported by The Balochistan Post, the suspension is due to the prevailing law and order situation and the presence of religious processions in the province.

The measure is being enforced across several districts, including Quetta, Mastung, Sibi, Nushki, and Khuzdar, where internet connectivity through PTCL and NTC wireless services is also restricted.

This marks the third internet blackout in Balochistan within a month, a trend that is drawing increasing criticism from rights groups.

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International has denounced the move, stating that these blanket shutdowns infringe on citizens’ rights to information, free expression, and freedom of movement.

“Mobile internet is the only means of online access for many residents in Balochistan,” Amnesty stated in a statement shared on the social media platform X.

Internet shutdowns have become a common tactic employed during periods of heightened tension in the province, especially around religious events or following intelligence reports about potential unrest.

However, critics argue that these measures are being used excessively and with little transparency.

Digital rights activists also stated that these repeated blackouts disrupt education, healthcare access, and economic activity in an already marginalised region.

Many in rural areas rely exclusively on mobile internet for daily communication and services, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

With no clear legal framework governing the use of internet shutdowns in Pakistan, the decision-making process remains opaque.

Such suspensions, if continued without judicial oversight or justification, risk further alienating communities and undermining democratic freedoms, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: amnesty internationalbalochistaninternet-serviceslaw-and-orderpakpakistanpublic-safetyrights-groupsecurity-threatsshutdown

