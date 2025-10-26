LIVE TV
Home > World > 5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed At Afghan Border, Clashes Erupt Again After Khawaja Asif's 'Open War' Threat

5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed At Afghan Border, Clashes Erupt Again After Khawaja Asif’s ‘Open War’ Threat

Five Pakistani soldiers and 25 militants were killed in renewed Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes, jeopardizing fragile peace efforts. The violence, ahead of Istanbul talks, has sparked “open war” warnings from Islamabad and raised serious doubts about Kabul’s control over militant activities.

October 26, 2025 23:05:50 IST

5 Pakistani Soldiers Killed At Afghan Border, Clashes Erupt Again After Khawaja Asif’s ‘Open War’ Threat

This was a recent incident of violence along the already volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border zone: five dead Pakistani soldiers and 25 militants, as per the Pakistani military. Kurram and North Waziristan battled yet another clash, coinciding with time-worn delegations drawn from both countries and hopping onto flights to Istanbul to please an elite ceasefire.

The infiltration attempt at this point in time, Islamabad has stressed, raises very serious questions regarding the interim Afghan government’s commitment to putting an end to the activity of militants from its soil.

The advance into this particular border flashpoint forms part of a much lengthier series of escalations; Pakistani airstrikes earlier in the month were among the deadliest and represent the fiercest fighting between the two sides since the Taliban capture of Kabul in 2021.

Failed Truce and Escalation Risks

The recent bloodletting has put an end to ceasefire of just one week previous which was brokered through Doha by Qatar and Turkey. These hostilities raise serious questions at the Istanbul Peace Talks, where delegates from both sides are set to negotiate for a verifiable monitoring mechanism for the disputed border.

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, has issued an ultimatum, stating that failure to reach a final security arrangement in Istanbul would herald the “open war” with Afghanistan. The core of the dispute remains Pakistan’s call for decisive action by the Afghan authorities against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad asserts is using Afghan territory to launch cross-border attacks.

Border Security Challenges

On its part, Afghanistan has stubbornly resisted all evidence of its guilt and accused Pakistan of breaching its sovereignty by conducting cross-border military operations.

Attempts were made over the weekend by the Pakistan military to establish an incursion into areas perceived as their territory by them. It conveys the very Border Security Challenges on Durand Line, a long and porous boundary which is also under dispute.

The existing atmosphere of distrust intertwined with the very activities of some militant groups creates a volatile situation threatening not only bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan but also the stability of South Asia.

These few days of negotiations in Istanbul may be critical in determining whether a diplomatic solution could somehow suspend further escalation toward an all-out war.

