91 dead in Israeli strike on Gaza on single day; protests erupt in Tel Aviv

Gaza City [Palestine], September 21 (ANI): Israeli forces killed 91 Palestinians in Gaza in a single day, including family members of a prominent doctor and several people fleeing northern Gaza City, as air and ground operations intensified to capture the enclave’s largest urban centre, Al Jazeera reported.

The strikes on Saturday targeted residential homes, shelters, tents for displaced people and a truck carrying civilians ordered to evacuate Gaza City. At least 76 people were killed in those attacks.

Among the victims were relatives of Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest hospital. His brother, sister-in-law and their children were killed when his family home was struck.

Hamas condemned the strike as a “bloody terrorist message directed at doctors to force them to leave the city.”

Another Israeli strike hit a truck in Gaza City’s Nasr area, killing at least four people on board.

Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from az-Zawayda, said the victims were among thousands fleeing “nonstop Israeli bombardment, artillery shelling and quadcopter fire.”

She added, “Israeli forces have also been using explosives-laden robots that are wiping out all entire areas and causing endless damage. Some residents say it feels like an earthquake every time they explode.”

Khoudary noted that medics and rescuers could not reach many trapped or wounded civilians because “the situation is very dangerous.”

According to the Palestinian Civil Defence, Israel’s offensive on Gaza City since August has displaced more than 450,000 people from an initial population of around one million.

Al Jazeera reported that the Israeli military claims to have demolished up to 20 tower blocks over the past two weeks.

Many displaced Palestinians are now struggling to find shelter.

“We’re seeing some tents on the sides of the streets. People have literally pitched their tents in places where there’s no water, electricity or infrastructure,” Khoudary said. “That’s because Palestinians do not have any other option.”

Michail Fotiadis of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said conditions in southern al-Mawasi, where civilians have been directed, remain extremely harsh.

“Everybody is looking for a place to pitch a tent, but the materials are not available. The situation is really dire for the population. I saw tents by the sea, in places that are only sand,” he told Al Jazeera.

“So, access to water is very difficult. So is access to health facilities and hygiene, which can have very adverse health consequences.”

Hamas said the remaining 48 captives in Gaza are scattered across neighbourhoods in Gaza City and warned that Israel’s ongoing offensive could endanger them.

Its armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, released a compilation photo of the captives on Saturday, calling it a “farewell picture.”

Meanwhile, thousands of people rallied in Tel Aviv demanding an immediate halt to the war and pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal with Hamas to secure the release of the captives.

Demonstrators also urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Israel to accept an agreement.

Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut, reporting from Amman, said the protests have so far had no impact on the Israeli government.

“In fact, members of Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition have slammed these demonstrations, saying they are not only counterproductive, but also serve Israel’s enemies,” she said.

“Family members of the captives in Gaza say the continued Israeli military action in Gaza and the expansion of it could be a death sentence for their loved ones. Week after week, we see these demonstrations, and we see them escalating. Some of these protests even reached Netanyahu’s home in West Jerusalem, trying to send the message that ‘enough is enough’,” she added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.