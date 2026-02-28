A Strike On Iran’s Military And Nuclear Sites Coming Soon; What Does The Arrival Of 11 US F-22 Stealth Jets In Israel Mean?

The Middle East is on edge as military analysts claim that a major air operation could be coming in the next few days. According to these claims, Israel may be preparing for a large strike on Iran’s military and nuclear facilities, as advanced American fighter jets have been deployed to the region.

The biggest signal, according to reports, is the arrival of 11 F-22 Raptor jets at Ovda Airbase in southern Israel. The jets reportedly flew from RAF Lakenheath in United Kingdom, supported by seven aerial refueling tankers that covered thousands of miles. One of the jets turned back due to a suspected fuel leak, but the rest successfully landed in Israel.

F-22 Raptor is the most advanced aircraft in the world

Military observers say this is significant because the F-22 Raptor, one of the world’s most advanced stealth fighters, is mainly used for air defense suppression missions. The aircraft is designed to destroy enemy radar systems and missile batteries. Analysts say it could help neutralize Iranian air defense systems like the S-300 and S-400 style defenses protecting strategic sites such as Fordow and Natanz nuclear facilities.

As per reports, one analyst was quoted saying, “The F-22 is not the punch. It is the hand that moves the shield out of the way so the punch can land.” The idea is that the jets could clear a path for long-range bombers like B-2 stealth bombers carrying heavy bunker-busting munitions.

US has already positioned forces in the region

Reports also say the United States has already positioned major forces in the region. These include two carrier strike groups, hundreds of combat aircraft, aerial refueling tankers, and surveillance planes. The United States Department of Defense has not publicly confirmed any strike timeline but says it continues to monitor threats.

Iran has responded angrily. Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, accused Israel of targeting civilian infrastructure. In a social media post, he said, “The destroyed building is a primary school for girls. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered.” He also quoted an old post by Donald Trump criticizing past US policy toward Iran.

Coming days crucial

Meanwhile, tensions are spreading across the region. Reports say diplomatic alerts are increasing. Some countries are advising citizens to prepare for possible airspace shutdowns, while embassies in places like Beirut are reportedly preparing evacuation plans.

The situation is following what military strategists call a classic air campaign sequence, positioning strike aircraft, staging munitions, deploying tankers, establishing airborne command control, mapping enemy retaliation routes, and then suppressing air defenses. Analysts claim that with SEAD assets now in theater, the final stage of preparation may be underway.

However, none of these claims have been officially confirmed. Governments across Europe and Asia are urging caution and calling for peace talks, as fears of a wider regional war continue to grow. The next few days could decide whether tensions ease or escalate further across the Middle East.