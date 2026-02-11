Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately

The peaceful town of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia has been brought to a standstill because of an emergency public safety warning which the RCMP uses to handle a dangerous active shooter incident that started on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The authorities have declared an emergency requirement that mandates all people in the area stay indoors while they secure all building entrances and refrain from approaching any window areas.

The Peace region broadcast system delivered an alert that instructs people to remain at their present location until official authorities issue an “all-clear” declaration.

Community Safety and Enforcement Directives

The RCMP identified their primary suspect as a woman who last appeared in public wearing a dress and had brown hair. All members of the public should follow this rule because it prevents them from coming close to people who match the designated description, which police need in their search efforts.

Residents should observe their environment at all times because this practice helps them detect suspicious behavior, which requires reporting to 911. Police have established a wide perimeter that extends from Tumbler Ridge to Chetwynd and Dawson Creek to protect public safety.

Police officers patrol residential areas and shopping districts with increased presence to safeguard public safety while they search for the suspect.

Educational Lockdowns and District Protocols

School District 59 has implemented emergency procedures that activate complete lockdown conditions for both Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School because of the present urgent danger.

The building lockdown requires students and staff to remain in secure areas until police operations are complete, while parents have been advised against entering school campuses because their presence would create safety hazards. The district maintains direct communication with the RCMP to deliver real-time updates about the developing situation to families.

The district implements these security measures to protect student safety while law enforcement conducts their ongoing investigation work.

Also Read: Sarasota Shooting Shock: Five People Shot In Violent Fallcrest Circle Incident As Deputies Rush Scene For Overnight Investigation