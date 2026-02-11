LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news Pakistan vs USA cuba latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately

Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately

Tumbler Ridge, BC, is on high alert as authorities respond to an active shooter incident. Residents must shelter in place, schools are in lockdown, and RCMP patrol the area while searching for a female suspect with brown hair. The public is advised to stay indoors until all-clear.

Active Shooter Alert in Tumbler Ridge, BC: Schools Lock Down, Residents Urged to Shelter in Place
Active Shooter Alert in Tumbler Ridge, BC: Schools Lock Down, Residents Urged to Shelter in Place

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 11, 2026 05:19:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately

The peaceful town of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia has been brought to a standstill because of an emergency public safety warning which the RCMP uses to handle a dangerous active shooter incident that started on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

The authorities have declared an emergency requirement that mandates all people in the area stay indoors while they secure all building entrances and refrain from approaching any window areas. 

The Peace region broadcast system delivered an alert that instructs people to remain at their present location until official authorities issue an “all-clear” declaration.

You Might Be Interested In

Community Safety and Enforcement Directives

The RCMP identified their primary suspect as a woman who last appeared in public wearing a dress and had brown hair. All members of the public should follow this rule because it prevents them from coming close to people who match the designated description, which police need in their search efforts.

Residents should observe their environment at all times because this practice helps them detect suspicious behavior, which requires reporting to 911. Police have established a wide perimeter that extends from Tumbler Ridge to Chetwynd and Dawson Creek to protect public safety.

Police officers patrol residential areas and shopping districts with increased presence to safeguard public safety while they search for the suspect.

Educational Lockdowns and District Protocols

School District 59 has implemented emergency procedures that activate complete lockdown conditions for both Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School because of the present urgent danger.

The building lockdown requires students and staff to remain in secure areas until police operations are complete, while parents have been advised against entering school campuses because their presence would create safety hazards. The district maintains direct communication with the RCMP to deliver real-time updates about the developing situation to families.

The district implements these security measures to protect student safety while law enforcement conducts their ongoing investigation work.

Also Read: Sarasota Shooting Shock: Five People Shot In Violent Fallcrest Circle Incident As Deputies Rush Scene For Overnight Investigation

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 5:19 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: active shooterBCRCMP alertshelter in placeTumbler Ridge

RELATED News

Sarasota Shooting Shock: Five People Shot In Violent Fallcrest Circle Incident As Deputies Rush Scene For Overnight Investigation

Brent School Horror: Two Boys Stabbed, Police Hunt Suspect After Shocking London Attack

Nepal Bus Tragedy: Kathmandu–Okhaldhunga Bus Plunges 100 Metres Into Tamakoshi River, At Least 12 Dead, Search For Missing Continues

From Cancellations To Tech Stops: How Airlines Are Coping With Cuba’s Fuel Shortage As Aviation Crisis Deepens Amid US Oil Blockade

‘Gen-Z Were Promised Bangladesh Would Turn Into Singapore But Are Seeing It Turn Into Myanmar, Afghanistan: Ex-Bangladesh Minister | NewsX Exclusive

LATEST NEWS

Gurugram Shock: Man Jumps From Office, Foreign Firm Woman Hangs Herself At Home In Tragic Incident

Happy Promise Day 2026: 50+ Sweet Wishes, Messages And Quotes To Seal Forever Promises With Your Special Someone

Who Was Birju Kumar, The Man Who Died After Falling Into An Open Drain In Delhi’s Rohini, Days After The Janakpuri Biker’s Death

China Urges India To Uphold Strong Partnership, Chinese Foreign Ministry Says, Signaling Cooperation Amid Regional Tensions

PAK vs USA | Sahibzada Farhan’s 74, Shadab Khan’s All-Round Show Power Pakistan to 32-Run Win Over USA At T20 World Cup 2026

Indian Goods Escape Extra 25% Tariff As US Customs Issues New Rule, Boosting Exports And Trade Ties

What Is Rajpal Yadav’s Net Worth? Actor Lands In Tihar Jail In Rs. 9 Crore Debt Case Depsite Owning Ancestral Property And Agricultural Land

Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Narendra Modi To Son Arjun’s Wedding

PAK vs USA | Who Is Shadley van Schalkwyk? Bowler Sets Rare Record With Back-to-Back Four-Wicket Hauls At T20 World Cup 2026

Is Prakash Raj The New Face After Akshaye Khanna’s Exit From Drishyam 3? Actor Breaks Silence, Says ‘Started Shooting For…’

Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately
Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately
Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately
Active Shooter Alert Sparks Panic In Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia; Residents Urged To Shelter In Place Immediately

QUICK LINKS