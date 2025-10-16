Afghan suspect in knife attack that killed toddler goes on trial in Germany

ASCHAFFENBURG, Germany, Oct 16 (Reuters) – The trial of a 28-year-old Afghan national accused of killing two people, including a toddler, during a knife attack in Aschaffenburg began on Thursday, more than eight months after the incident that shocked the nation.

Prosecutors allege the suspect – named only as Enamullah O. to protect his privacy – attacked a kindergarten group, fatally stabbing a German man and a 2-year-old boy of Moroccan descent in a city park in January. The attack also left a 2-year-old Syrian girl, a teacher and a 72-year-old man injured, authorities said. Prosecutors say Enamullah O. had paranoid schizophrenia at the time the crimes were committed. The attack, which happened a month before Germany’s federal election in February, prompted the now Chancellor Friedrich Merz to promise a crackdown on migration and to tighten border controls. It was one of a string of violent attacks in Germany that have boosted concerns over migration and fuelled support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is vying for top spot in opinion polls with Merz’s conservatives. The suspect had an asylum application turned down and had said he would voluntarily leave Germany last December, but did not leave and remained under treatment. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has announced plans to allow deportations of illegal immigrants to Afghanistan and other countries, reversing previous restrictions on doing so under the previous government. Supporters of these measures say the changes are necessary to address security concerns and public unease. (Reporting by Tilman Blasshofer, Writing by Kirsti Knolle and Friederike Heine; editing by Matthias Williams, William Maclean) (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)