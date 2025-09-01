LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghanistan Earthquake: 6.3 Magnitude Tremor In Nangarhar Kills Over 600, Death Toll Expected To Rise

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 1, 2025 11:43:00 IST

Afghanistan was struck by a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake, killing at least 600 people and injuring over 1300, according to a BBC report. Rescue operations are ongoing. Many people are reported to be missing who are believed to be stuck under the rubble of damaged structures. Tremors of the quake were also felt in Pakistan.

Epicentre, Depth of Afghanistan Earthquake

USGS reported that the 6.3 magnitude quake hit near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province. This was followed by a 4.7 magnitude quake near the epicentre of the first quake. The second quake occurred at a depth of around 140 km.

Afghan health officials are regularly updating the death toll. Earlier, authorities reported that around 30 people were killed in a single village after the powerful earthquake struck the region. So far, 250 are confirmed dead, with authorities saying that the death toll is expected to rise.

Afghanistan Earthquake Death Toll Expected To Rise

Sharafat Zaman, health ministry spokesperson, said in a statement, “the number of casualties and injuries is high, but since the area is difficult to access, our teams are still on site,”.

Afghanistan lies in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which is the region where the  Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. The region is prone to earthquakes due to high plate activity and its location in the high seismic zone.
2023 Afghanistan Earthquake

In 2023, Afghanistan witnessed a 6.3 earthquake in which around 4,000 people were killed. However, a UN report said that around 1,500 people were killed. The recent earthquake is among the deadliest quakes in recent years. 

Afghanistan is prone to deadly earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush mountain range, where the.

Afghanistan EarthquakeearthquakeWorld news

