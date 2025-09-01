LIVE TV
Home > World > 6.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Southeastern Afghanistan Near Pakistan Border

6.0-Magnitude Quake Strikes Southeastern Afghanistan Near Pakistan Border

The tremor hit at 11:47 pm local time, with its epicentre located 36 kilometres (22 miles) north of Bāsawul at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 1, 2025 02:17:02 IST

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, the US Geological Survey reported.

The tremor hit at 11:47 pm local time, with its epicentre located 36 kilometres (22 miles) north of Bāsawul at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Authorities have not reported casualties or damage so far. The region is prone to seismic activity, raising concerns over possible aftershocks.

Past Devastating Quakes

Afghanistan suffered a 6.3-magnitude earthquake on October 7, 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. That disaster killed thousands, with the Taliban government citing over 4,000 fatalities, while the U.N. estimated about 1,500 deaths. (Inputs from The Associated Press)

Pakistan Earthquake: Tremors Reported in Islamabad After 5.3 Quake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

