Nayara Energy Hikes Petrol, Diesel Prices In India: Rates Jump Over Rs 5/Litre | Check Out Latest Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Chennai And Other Major Indian Cities Inside

Petrol Price Today: Petrol prices have risen sharply by over ₹5 per litre in several Indian cities after private fuel retailers revised rates, ending a long phase of stability. The hike has been reported across key urban centres, with variations depending on local taxes and dealer margins.

Private Players Lead Hike As Global Oil Prices Rise

The increase has largely been driven by private fuel companies, which have responded quickly to rising international crude oil prices. The surge in global rates, linked to tensions in West Asia, has pushed up import costs, forcing retailers to pass on the impact to consumers.

Public sector oil companies, however, have not immediately matched the hike, creating a visible price gap between private and government-run fuel pumps in some locations.

City-Wise Petrol Prices (₹ Per Litre)

Latest petrol prices across major cities-

Hyderabad – ₹107.46

Kolkata – ₹105.41

Mumbai – ₹103.54

Bangalore – ₹102.92

Bhubaneswar – ₹101.19

Chennai – ₹100.80

Gurgaon – ₹95.57

Noida – ₹95.16

Prices vary across cities due to local taxes and other factors.

City-Wise Diesel Prices (₹ Per Litre)

Here are the latest diesel rates across major cities:

Hyderabad – ₹95.70

Bhubaneswar – ₹92.77

Chennai – ₹92.39

Kolkata – ₹92.02

Bangalore – ₹90.99

Mumbai – ₹90.03

Noida – ₹88.31

Gurgaon – ₹88.03

Diesel prices differ slightly across cities due to local taxes and transportation costs.

Panic Buying, Supply Concerns Surface

The sudden increase has triggered panic buying in several cities, with long queues reported at private fuel stations. Consumers rushed to fill tanks amid fears that prices could rise further or that supply could tighten.

The situation has also raised concerns over uneven pricing, as consumers are seeing different rates at nearby fuel stations depending on the operator.

What Lies Ahead

Experts say fuel prices will continue to depend on global crude trends, currency movement and geopolitical developments. If international oil prices remain high, further revisions cannot be ruled out. For now, the sharp hike has added pressure on household budgets and transport costs, with ripple effects likely on overall inflation if elevated prices persist.

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