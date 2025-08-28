LIVE TV
Pakistan Earthquake: Tremors Reported in Islamabad After 5.3 Quake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Earthquake: Tremors Reported in Islamabad After 5.3 Quake in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Earthquake: Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last updated: August 28, 2025 14:43:59 IST

Pakistan Earthquake: Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad felt an earthquake of magnitude 5.3, Geo News reported, citing Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday. 

The quake was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, Mansehra and other adjoining areas, with its tremors reaching up to Gahkuch city of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan’s Ghizer district.

Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Statement

Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. No casualties or damage have been reported in the quake. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to the NCS, the earthquake struck Pakistan at 5:39 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 25 kilometres. NCS wrote on X, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 25/08/2025 05:39:37 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.26 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Pakistan.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide. (ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ:  Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Tibet

Tags: earthquakepakistan earthquake

