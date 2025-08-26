LIVE TV
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Tibet

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Tibet

The largest quakes across Tibet took place with magnitudes of 8.0 or similar and occurred along strike-slip faults.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck off Tibet on Tuesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 180km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 26/08/2025 07:34:01 IST, Lat: 30.06 N, Long: 84.41 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Tibet.”

On August 24, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 struck Tibet at a depth of 98km. In a post on X, NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.4, On: 24/08/2025 14:11:02 IST, Lat: 28.09 N, Long: 88.08 E, Depth: 98 Km, Location: Tibet.”

The largest earthquakes in Tibet, with magnitudes of 8.0 or similar, occur along strike-slip faults. Normal faulting earthquakes are smaller in magnitude. In 2008, five normal faulting earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9 to 7.1 occurred in various locations across the plateau. (Inputs from ANI)

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Tibet

