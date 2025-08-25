LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor

Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor

Pakistan Earthquake Today: A 4.3-magnitude tremor struck parts of Pakistan on Sunday, according to seismological agencies. No immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been reported yet.

Representational Image (Credit - X)
Representational Image (Credit - X)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Last updated: August 25, 2025 11:14:19 IST

Pakistan Earthquake Today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Pakistan Earthquake Today

The earthquake occurred near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to the NCS, the earthquake struck Pakistan at 5:39 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 25 kilometres.

NCS wrote on X, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 25/08/2025 05:39:37 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.26 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Pakistan. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (ANI)

ALSO READ:  Drake Passage Earthquake: Where is The Area Located and What You Need to Know

Tags: pakistan earthquakepakistan news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor
Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor
Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor
Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?