Pakistan Earthquake Today: Pakistan Hit by 4.3-Magnitude Tremor

Pakistan Earthquake Today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. According to the NCS, the earthquake struck Pakistan at 5:39 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 25 kilometres.

NCS wrote on X, “EQ of M: 4.3, On: 25/08/2025 05:39:37 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.26 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Pakistan. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (ANI)

