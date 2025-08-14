LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory

After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory

Sharif described the recent four-day border clash with India as a 'historic victory' for Pakistan in his Independence Day message.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Invokes 2-Nation Theory
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Invokes 2-Nation Theory

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 14, 2025 14:36:47 IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday backed Army chief General Asim Munir’s views and supported the “Two-Nation Theory.” This was the idea that led to the creation of Pakistan.

Sharif described the recent four-day border clash with India as a “historic victory” for Pakistan in his Independence Day message.

He called the clash “Marka-e-Haq” by Islamabad. India has repeatedly rejected these claims, calling them political statements that do not match the reality on the ground.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Defence forces targeted terror camps in Pakistan in retaliation.

Sharif posted on X that the Pakistan’s armed forces had “revived their past glory.” He added thay Pakistan’s military acted like a “solid fortified wall” and forced the enemy to “kneel down.”

His comments follow similar statements by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir last month. Munir had issued a statement, which defended the Two-Nation Theory.

He described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and urged overseas Pakistanis to tell their children that their ancestors believed Hindus and Muslims were fundamentally different in every way of life.

The stament may have been made likely to add tension to the already strained ties between India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Terror Attack In Pakistan’s Peshawar On Independence Day, Here’s What We Know So Far

Tags: asim munirpakistanShehbaz Sharif

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory
After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory
After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory
After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?