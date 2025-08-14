After Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif Makes Shocking Statement, Invokes 2-Nation Theory

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday backed Army chief General Asim Munir’s views and supported the “Two-Nation Theory.” This was the idea that led to the creation of Pakistan.

Sharif described the recent four-day border clash with India as a “historic victory” for Pakistan in his Independence Day message.

He called the clash “Marka-e-Haq” by Islamabad. India has repeatedly rejected these claims, calling them political statements that do not match the reality on the ground.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Defence forces targeted terror camps in Pakistan in retaliation.

Sharif posted on X that the Pakistan’s armed forces had “revived their past glory.” He added thay Pakistan’s military acted like a “solid fortified wall” and forced the enemy to “kneel down.”

His comments follow similar statements by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir last month. Munir had issued a statement, which defended the Two-Nation Theory.

He described Kashmir as Pakistan’s “jugular vein” and urged overseas Pakistanis to tell their children that their ancestors believed Hindus and Muslims were fundamentally different in every way of life.

The stament may have been made likely to add tension to the already strained ties between India and Pakistan.

