Home > World > After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Cambodia has declared it will nominate Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his intervention in ending deadly border violence with Thailand. Deputy PM Sun Chanthol praised Trump for brokering peace that halted a five-day conflict. Trump warned both nations of suspended trade talks if violence continued.

Cambodia to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after his intervention ended deadly Thailand-Cambodia border conflict. Photo/X.
Cambodia to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after his intervention ended deadly Thailand-Cambodia border conflict. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 2, 2025 14:13:00 IST

Cambodia has announced plans to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his direct involvement in facilitating a ceasefire agreement with Thailand that ended one of the region’s deadliest border clashes in over a decade.

Speaking to reporters in Phnom Penh on Friday, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol expressed gratitude to Trump for helping restore peace.

“We acknowledge his great efforts for peace,” Chanthol said, adding that the former president deserved recognition through the world’s most prestigious international peace award, given for advancing “fellowship between nations.”

Why is Cambodia Nominating Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize?

The conflict, which erupted after a land mine blast along the Thai-Cambodian border injured five Thai soldiers, quickly escalated into a five-day battle. Both nations blamed each other for initiating hostilities. The violence claimed at least 43 lives and displaced more than 300,000 people across both sides of the border.

Also Read: ‘I Want to Release Everything’: Donald Trump Hints To Unseal Epstein Files, But Warns ‘Innocent People Could…’   

Last week, Trump intervened directly by urging the leaders of both Cambodia and Thailand to halt the fighting. He also warned that the United States would suspend trade negotiations with both countries unless the violence ceased.

A ceasefire was successfully negotiated in Malaysia on Monday, bringing an end to the clashes.

Donald Trump On Resolving Conflicts Around World

Speaking during a recent trip to Scotland, Trump described the situation as dire and praised the resolution as a diplomatic success.

“Numerous people were killed and I was dealing with two countries that we get along with very well, very different countries from certain standpoints,” he said.

“They’ve been fighting for 500 years intermittently. And, we solved that war … we solved it through trade.”

Trump went on to explain that he made it clear to the parties involved that the US would not engage economically with nations involved in violent conflict.

“I said, ‘I don’t want to trade with anybody that’s killing each other,’” he added. “So we just got that one solved. And I’m going to call the two prime ministers who I got along with very, very well and speak to them right after this meeting and congratulate them. But it was an honor to be involved in that. That was going to be a very nasty war. Those wars have been very, very nasty.”

Pakistan, Israel Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Following the ceasefire announcement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised Trump’s leadership on social media platform X.

“President Trump made this happen. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!,” she wrote.

This is not the first time international leaders have proposed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had nominated Trump, while Pakistani officials in June indicated they would do the same for his role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

Also Read: ‘Those Lips, The Way They Move’: Donald Trump Gushes Over 27-Year-Old Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt 

Tags: Cambodiadonald trumpnobel peace prizeus news

RELATED News

US: Montana Shooter’s Vehicle Located, Suspect Still On Loose, Here’s All You Need To Know
Who Is Erika McEntarfer, the BLS Head Fired by Trump Over Weak US Jobs Report?
China’s Mega-Dam on Brahmaputra Sparks Alarm Over Water Weaponisation, Regional Instability
Who Is Dmitry Medvedev? Former Russian President And Putin’s Ally Whose ‘Words’ Triggered Trump Into Moving Nuclear Submarines
PM Modi Issues Warning To Pakistan: ‘BrahMos Missiles Will Destroy Terrorists’ – Calls For Swadeshi Revolution

LATEST NEWS

US Stock Market Suffers $1.1 Trillion Wipeout: 3 Key Reasons Behind The Sell-Off
SC Warns Himachal May “Vanish from Map” Amid Unchecked Tourism and Development
India’s First Tech Driven Girls’ Football Academy Opens Its Doors In Zawar
Kerala Nuns Granted Bail By NIA Court In Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
WCL 2025 Final, South Africa vs Pakistan: Predicted XI, When And Where To Watch, Prize Money
Tejashwi Yadav’s Name Missing From The 1st Bihar Voter List Draft, Questions ‘How Will I Contest Polls’?
SpaceX Crew-11 Mission Sends 4 Astronauts to ISS in Record-Time US Mission
Digitisation Without Inclusion Risks ‘New Face Of Inequality’: Justice Surya Kant
DPL 2025 Kicks Off: South vs East Delhi in Blockbuster Opener, When and Where To Watch
PM Modi Issues Warning To Pakistan: ‘BrahMos Missiles Will Destroy Terrorists’ – Calls For Swadeshi Revolution
After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
After Pakistan & Israel, Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?