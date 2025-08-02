‘Those Lips, The Way They Move’: Donald Trump Gushes Over 27-Year-Old Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, may face some challenging questions following recent remarks made by President Donald Trump, 79, who openly praised both her appearance and her professional capabilities in a recent interview.

During a Friday night conversation with Newsmax host Rob Finnerty, Trump expressed admiration for Leavitt, saying, “It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun.”

Donald Trump Praises Karoline Leavitt

The president went on to highlight her rising prominence, stating, “She’s great. She’s a great person, actually. I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

“She’s (Karoline Leavitt) become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips. The way they move.” – Donald Trump ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/ewUiCcgKUM — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) August 2, 2025

Leavitt’s role with Trump began in January 2024 when she joined as his national press secretary during his election campaign. Following his election victory, Trump appointed her as White House Press Secretary last year, making her the youngest person to hold the position in history.

Also Read: $200 Million White House Ballroom: Who’s Funding Donald Trump’s Lavish ‘One Beautiful Ballroom’?

Karoline Leavitt Married To Nicholas Riccio

Known for her outspoken defense of Trump’s presidency, Leavitt has made headlines with her firm positions, including her insistence on referring to the body of water as the “Gulf of America.” She recently argued that it is “well past time” for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of his international diplomacy efforts.

In her personal life, Leavitt married real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, 59, in January, just days before Trump’s second inauguration.

Donald Trump Newsmax Interview

Beyond his comments on Leavitt, Trump covered several other hot-button issues during the 20-minute interview with Finnerty. One notable topic was the controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle jeans advertisement.

Regarding the broader discussion of advertising and representation, Trump criticized the Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light commercial from 2023, which stirred significant conservative backlash.

“I think the Dylan Mulvaney ad was perhaps the most unsuccessful ad in history,” Trump said when asked whether Americans “need to see more ads like that and maybe fewer ads with people like Dylan Mulvaney.”

Mulvaney, an actor and transgender woman, became a polarizing figure after starring in the Bud Light commercial last year, igniting widespread debate among various political and social groups.

Also Read: ‘I Want to Release Everything’: Donald Trump Hints To Unseal Epstein Files, But Warns ‘Innocent People Could…’