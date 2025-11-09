LIVE TV
After Zohran Mamdani, How Does THIS Another Indian-Origin Democrat Plans To Win In San Francisco, Tweets Targeting Trump Go Viral

After Zohran Mamdani, How Does THIS Another Indian-Origin Democrat Plans To Win In San Francisco, Tweets Targeting Trump Go Viral

As Nancy Pelosi steps down from Congress, Indian-origin tech entrepreneur and political strategist Saikat Chakrabarti emerges as a key contender in San Francisco. Known for co-founding Justice Democrats and shaping the Green New Deal, Chakrabarti brings a reform-driven vision to US politics.

Saikat Chakrabarti (PHOTO: X)

November 9, 2025 16:04:58 IST

After Zohran Mamdani, How Does THIS Another Indian-Origin Democrat Plans To Win In San Francisco, Tweets Targeting Trump Go Viral

The historic New York City mayoral election victory of Zohran Mamdani has reintroduced attention to the Indian-origin candidates who are running to secure a seat at the US office. 

Among the fray members is Saikat Chakrabarti, who is a candidate in the Congress in San Francisco. Nancy Pelosi is a longtime Democrat who has held the seat. 

Another Indian-origin candidate up for election battle in San Francisco

Pelosi recently announced in a video address that she will not run again in Congress to make people wonder who would take her place. 

I have no re-election plans to the congress. What I want to say to the city that I love is this: San Francisco, be aware of your power. And now we are part of history, and we have made progress and she must keep on being at the forefront.

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti?

Saikat was born to immigrants from India in Fort Worth, Texas. According to his LinkedIn profile, Chakrabarti studied Computer Science at Harvard between 2003-2007. After graduating, he relocated to San Francisco and became a second engineer at Stripe by creating his own company.

Chakrabarti quit Stripe in 2016 and turned to politics. In 2016, he became a member of the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, where he toured the United States to develop a grassroot campaign on behalf of the Democratic presidential contender. 

His official site also claimed that he contributed to the creation of Justice Democrats, an initiative that aims at recruiting a new generation of leaders to Congress. He has also served as a representative of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and became her chief of staff. He was among those who were in charge of composing and introducing the Green New Deal, a model of addressing our climate crisis and creating a better world.

New Consensus is a policy think tank currently headed by Saikat Chakrabarti, a firm committed to crafting the strategies on how the government can become economically secure and prosperous, with all Americans living well. 

His other non-profit associations include the SF-Marin Food Bank, the Friends of Duboce Park, the Housing Accelerator Fund and the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California. Saikat Chakrabarti lives in Duboce triangle and lives with his wife and daughter.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 4:04 PM IST
