The historic New York City mayoral election victory of Zohran Mamdani has reintroduced attention to the Indian-origin candidates who are running to secure a seat at the US office.

Among the fray members is Saikat Chakrabarti, who is a candidate in the Congress in San Francisco. Nancy Pelosi is a longtime Democrat who has held the seat.

Another Indian-origin candidate up for election battle in San Francisco

Pelosi recently announced in a video address that she will not run again in Congress to make people wonder who would take her place.

I have no re-election plans to the congress. What I want to say to the city that I love is this: San Francisco, be aware of your power. And now we are part of history, and we have made progress and she must keep on being at the forefront.

Congrats Mayor Mamdani! Zohran proved it doesn’t matter how much money they throw at you. Organized people beat organized money if you stand for real change. We’re doing that in SF. 2k+ volunteers have knocked 40k+ doors because our campaign is about bold change. Join us! pic.twitter.com/dvTAJ8I8ER — Saikat Chakrabarti for Congress (@saikatc) November 5, 2025

Who Is Saikat Chakrabarti?

Saikat was born to immigrants from India in Fort Worth, Texas. According to his LinkedIn profile, Chakrabarti studied Computer Science at Harvard between 2003-2007. After graduating, he relocated to San Francisco and became a second engineer at Stripe by creating his own company.

Chakrabarti quit Stripe in 2016 and turned to politics. In 2016, he became a member of the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders, where he toured the United States to develop a grassroot campaign on behalf of the Democratic presidential contender.

His official site also claimed that he contributed to the creation of Justice Democrats, an initiative that aims at recruiting a new generation of leaders to Congress. He has also served as a representative of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and became her chief of staff. He was among those who were in charge of composing and introducing the Green New Deal, a model of addressing our climate crisis and creating a better world.

Trump is now starving Americans to gain political leverage over Democrats. If you’re in need of food, check out @SFMFoodBank — and if you have the ability, consider donating. pic.twitter.com/C2CZNtjNIc — Saikat Chakrabarti for Congress (@saikatc) November 8, 2025

Trump fought like hell and moved mountains to make sure millions of Americans will starve. https://t.co/MDsVY4UWbK — Saikat Chakrabarti for Congress (@saikatc) November 8, 2025

New Consensus is a policy think tank currently headed by Saikat Chakrabarti, a firm committed to crafting the strategies on how the government can become economically secure and prosperous, with all Americans living well.

His other non-profit associations include the SF-Marin Food Bank, the Friends of Duboce Park, the Housing Accelerator Fund and the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California. Saikat Chakrabarti lives in Duboce triangle and lives with his wife and daughter.

ALSO READ: Big Worry For Zohran Mamdani, Elise Stefanik Enters 2026 New York Governor Race, Could Kick Out NYC Mayor Using Rare Power