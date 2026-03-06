Agra Horror: Autorickshaw Driver Dragged Out Of Vehicle, Drenched In Petrol And Burned Alive By Ex Live-In Partner And Her Husband Over Intimate Photos

A shocking crime has come to light in Agra, where an autorickshaw driver was killed after he was dragged out of his vehicle, doused in petrol, and set on fire by his former live-in partner and her husband. The victim had refused to delete the intimate pictures of his former partner which led to hostile actions.

The victim has been identified as Chand alias Saddam, who was a 35-year-old resident of Ram Swaroop Colony near Prithvinath Phatak in Agra. According to police and family members, the brutal attack happened on February 27 when Chand was returning home after dropping passengers in his autorickshaw.

Man Set On Fire By Ex-Partner And Her Husband in Agra

According to reports, Agra Police said Chand was intercepted in the Dauretha area and then dragged out of his autorickshaw by his former live-in partner Shabnam and her new husband Allee Ahmed, along with others. The attackers allegedly took him to a secluded place near Bilasganj, poured petrol on him and set him on fire.

When nearby residents heard Chand’s screams, they rushed to the spot and tried to help him. Reports say that he was immediately taken to SN Medical College for treatment. However, his condition worsened and he was later shifted to a private hospital in Agra. Despite doctors’ efforts, Chand died on Wednesday night due to severe burn injuries.

Victim Succumbs To Severe Burn Injuries

Family members said Chand and Shabnam had lived together for nearly two years after her first husband died. Recently, Shabnam married her brother-in-law, the brother of her late husband. Her new husband has been identified as 33-year-old Allee Ahmed.

Relatives of the victim alleged that tensions had been building between the two. They claimed Shabnam had been pressuring Chand to delete old photos and videos from their time together. According to the family, Chand refused to delete the material, which reportedly triggered the violent attack.

Family Blocks Road Demanding Justice

Anger spread in the area after Chand’s death. On Thursday, his relatives placed his body on the road near Prithvinath Phatak and blocked traffic for nearly an hour, demanding strict action against those responsible for the killing. The protest ended only after Agra police assured them that strong legal action would be taken against the accused.

As per reports, the Agra police said a case has been registered against Shabnam and her husband under Section 124 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using dangerous means. Officials added that more charges could be added to the FIR after the post-mortem report is completed.

Authorities also said investigators are examining evidence, including CCTV footage, as part of the ongoing probe. ACP (Lohamandi) Gaurav Singh said further legal action will depend on the evidence collected during the investigation.

