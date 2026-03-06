LIVE TV
Madhya Pradesh Horror: Brother-Sister Beaten To Death By Uncle And Cousin Over Land Dispute While Heading To Exam

Police questioned the alleged uncle and cousin who was detained following the incident.

(Image: Representative photo)
(Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 6, 2026 16:02:02 IST

Two siblings on their way to appear for an examination were allegedly beaten to death by their uncle and cousin in a shocking incident linked to a family land dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Friday morning, police said. This occurred at approximately 7:30 AM at the Dharampuri village in the jurisdiction of the Siddikganj Police Station approximately 70 kilometres away from the district headquarters. The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Sheetal Malviya and her brother Kuldeep Malviya who is 19 years old.

What Happened Here?

The uncle, Harisingh Malviya and his son stopped the two siblings on the road, who were on their way to their examination centre, according to police officials. Deepak Shukla, the superintendent of police, said that the accused assaulted the brothers with sticks after an argument. Both Kuldeep and Sheetal were badly wounded by the attack. Much as the attack was brutal, assistance was not forthcoming in time and both the brothers died in their injuries at the scene, shocking the village.

The first inquiries indicate that the bloody attack was the result of a land conflict between the family that had long existed. It was reported that the accused Harisingh Malviya and the father of the victims, Jagdish Malviya were brothers who had a long running property dispute. Police questioned the alleged uncle and cousin who was detained following the incident. The legal procedures have involved the sending of the bodies of the victims to post mortem examination. Police officers reported that a fine grained investigation is done to determine the precise turn of events and obtain additional evidence in the case.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 4:02 PM IST
