Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in a brutal attack in a shocking incident in Samanna village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. Police said the accused has been arrested, and doctors are currently examining his mental condition to determine the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Accused Gudda Patel Attacked Teen with Hammer and Iron Rod

The victim, identified as Bharat Vishwakarma (16), was a resident of Arthkheda village under the Imliya outpost. According to police, he had travelled to Samanna village to visit his sister’s home to receive a ceremonial tilak as part of the Bhai Dooj ritual celebrated after Holi.

The incident took place in Samanna village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dehat police station area in Damoh district.

Police said the accused, identified as Gudda Patel, was sitting along the roadside when he allegedly attacked the teenager without warning. Investigators said Patel first struck Vishwakarma on the head with an iron rod and then repeatedly assaulted him with a hammer.

The severe head injuries proved fatal, and the teenager died on the spot.

Bharat Vishwakarma Murder: Eyewitness Describes Disturbing Scene

According to witnesses cited by police, the accused remained near the body for some time after the killing.

A resident of the village told agencies that he saw the accused bending over the body and drinking blood from Vishwakarma’s head. Witnesses also claimed that he sat near the body and ate flesh.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched an operation to apprehend the accused. By that time, Patel had moved away from the village road toward an open field.

Police officials said both villagers and officers had to make significant efforts to capture him as he continued throwing stones during the pursuit. He was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Gudda Previously Jailed for Wife’s Murder

City Superintendent of Police H.R. Pandey told reporters that the arrest and said the victim had come to the village to visit his sister for the Bhai Dooj ritual when the incident occurred.

“Patel has been arrested. His mental condition is being assessed by doctors to determine the circumstances in which he carried out the crime,” Pandey said.

Police also revealed that Patel had previously been jailed in connection with the murder of his wife and had been released after serving his sentence.

