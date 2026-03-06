Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump crime news banned social media for children below 16 years of age pakistan mp roasts government ayatollah ali khamenei Anuj Ram Charan Balendra Shah alia bhatt icc Britney Spears abbas araghchi iran foreign minister Abu Dhabi news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

A 16-year-old boy was brutally killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. The accused allegedly attacked the teenager with an iron rod and a hammer in Samanna village. Witnesses claim the suspect behaved disturbingly after the killing.

16-year-old Bharat Vishwakarma was brutally murdered in MP’s Damoh. Accused Gudda Patel arrested, mental condition under probe. Photo: Gemini.
16-year-old Bharat Vishwakarma was brutally murdered in MP’s Damoh. Accused Gudda Patel arrested, mental condition under probe. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: March 6, 2026 11:50:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly murdered in a brutal attack in a shocking incident in Samanna village of Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district. Police said the accused has been arrested, and doctors are currently examining his mental condition to determine the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Accused Gudda Patel Attacked Teen with Hammer and Iron Rod

The victim, identified as Bharat Vishwakarma (16), was a resident of Arthkheda village under the Imliya outpost. According to police, he had travelled to Samanna village to visit his sister’s home to receive a ceremonial tilak as part of the Bhai Dooj ritual celebrated after Holi.

The incident took place in Samanna village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Dehat police station area in Damoh district.

You Might Be Interested In

Police said the accused, identified as Gudda Patel, was sitting along the roadside when he allegedly attacked the teenager without warning. Investigators said Patel first struck Vishwakarma on the head with an iron rod and then repeatedly assaulted him with a hammer.

The severe head injuries proved fatal, and the teenager died on the spot.

Bharat Vishwakarma Murder: Eyewitness Describes Disturbing Scene

According to witnesses cited by police, the accused remained near the body for some time after the killing.

A resident of the village told agencies that he saw the accused bending over the body and drinking blood from Vishwakarma’s head. Witnesses also claimed that he sat near the body and ate flesh.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and launched an operation to apprehend the accused. By that time, Patel had moved away from the village road toward an open field.

Police officials said both villagers and officers had to make significant efforts to capture him as he continued throwing stones during the pursuit. He was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Gudda Previously Jailed for Wife’s Murder

City Superintendent of Police H.R. Pandey told reporters that the arrest and said the victim had come to the village to visit his sister for the Bhai Dooj ritual when the incident occurred.

“Patel has been arrested. His mental condition is being assessed by doctors to determine the circumstances in which he carried out the crime,” Pandey said.

Police also revealed that Patel had previously been jailed in connection with the murder of his wife and had been released after serving his sentence.

Also Read: Who Were Squadron Leader Anuj And Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar? Indian Air Force Pilots Killed In Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Crash In Assam

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 11:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-8madhya pradeshmadhya pradesh newsmadhya pradesh policemurdermurder news

RELATED News

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, March 6: Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Other Major Indian Cities

Who Were Squadron Leader Anuj And Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar? Indian Air Force Pilots Killed In Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Crash In Assam

Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Astrologer Warns Pakistan Could Be Next Target – Check Predicted Specific Date

Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu? Former US Ambassador Appointed Delhi’s New Lieutenant Governor, Replaces V K Saxena

Big Relief For India Amid Middle East War, Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: US Gives 30-Day Waiver To Buy Russian Oil, ‘India Is Essential Partner’

LATEST NEWS

Need an Instant Personal Loan? Hero Digital Lending App Offers Fast Approval with an Effortless Process

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

Sara Tendulkar Stuns In Dreamy Pink Manish Malhotra Saree At Brother Arjun Tendulkar And Saaniya Chandhok’s Wedding

Karnataka Bans Social Media For Children Below 16 Years Amid Addiction Concern, Goa May Follow Soon

Pakistani MP Roasts Own Government Over US-Israel-Iran War, Says ‘Pakistan Was Told to Sit Down’ — Watch Viral Video

Innovation Takes Center Stage in Chennai as Automation Expo South 2026 Showcases Automation at Its Finest

Matchbest Group Launches Xelta Ai, A Generative AI Platform Designed to Transform Creative Intelligence

Wasim Jaffer Shows No Mercy On Michael Vaughan After India Beat England in T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

‘Where’s The Rest Of You?’ Brendon McCullum Teases Rohit Sharma Over Weight Loss, Gets Perfect Reply — WATCH

Who Is Nayanika Reddy? Meet Allu Sirish’s To-Be Wife Whose Private Life Has Sparked Public Curiosity — All About Her Net Worth, Career, Business Ventures and Family

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head
Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head
Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head
Who is Gudda Patel? MP Man Kills 16-Year-Old Teen With Hammer, Iron Rod; Drinks Blood, Eats Flesh From Victim’s Head

QUICK LINKS