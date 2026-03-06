Who Were Squadron Leader Anuj And Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar? Indian Air Force Pilots Killed In Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Crash In Assam

A tragic accident claimed the lives of two pilots from the Indian Air Force (IAF) after a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet crashed in Karbi Anglong district, Assam late last night. The aircraft had gone missing during a training mission after taking off from Jorhat Airbase.

Pilots Identified; Air Force Expresses Grief

The Air Force confirmed that the deceased pilots were Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar. In an official statement posted on social media, the IAF expressed condolences, saying all personnel “stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

Training Mission Turns Fatal

Officials reported that communication with the Russian-origin aircraft was lost at 7:42 pm, shortly after departure from the airbase. The jet later crashed in a remote area of Karbi Anglong district. Rescue teams reached the site, but both pilots had succumbed to injuries.

About The Su-30 MKI

The Su-30 MKI is a twin-seat, long-range, multirole fighter jet used extensively by the IAF. Developed by Russian manufacturer Sukhoi, the aircraft is now produced under license in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and remains a key component of the Air Force’s combat fleet.

The Air Force operates more than 260 Su-30 MKI jets, which serve in both combat and training roles. Authorities have ordered an investigation into the cause of the crash.

This incident adds to a series of aviation accidents in recent years, raising questions about operational safety and maintenance standards in military aviation. Further details are awaited as the inquiry progresses.

