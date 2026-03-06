LIVE TV
Who Is Taranjit Singh Sandhu? Former US Ambassador Appointed Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor, Replaces V K Saxena

Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaces the current Delhi LG V K Saxena, who has served in the post of the LG almost four years and had a rather rough ride with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in matters of governance and administration.

(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 6, 2026 08:56:50 IST

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who is a former diplomat and former Indian Ambassador to the United States is the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi who replaces V K Saxena who has been transferred to serve as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Sandhu is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1988 batch who is a seasoned diplomat. This appointment has sparked a change whereby a career diplomat is appointed in a major administrative post in the national capital. Sandhu had previously become an electoral candidate and lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Amritsar contesting with BJP. Nevertheless, he still stays in the limelight of the Indian public and diplomatic circles despite the loss in the elections.

Sandhu will be representing the President of India in the National Capital Territory as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. LG is quite important in management of administration and governance in the state of Delhi especially in the areas that remain under the control of the central government. The office also carries the mandate to create statutory bodies, boards, and commissions and also appoint government officials. The job description entails negotiating a complicated relationship with the elected government of Delhi particularly on issues like law and order, land management and city planning. Delhi is a union territory and therefore the LG often finds himself a special focus in making decisions and implementing policies in the capital.

Sandhu is considered to be one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on the affairs of the United States. From February 2020 and until January 2024, he was the India ambassador to the US, a time when the India-US strategic relationship has strengthened. In his previous career, he served in the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC where he served as deputy chief of mission (2013-2017) and first secretary (political) (1997-2000) and collaborated with the US Congress. He also worked at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York during the years 2005 and 2009. Sandhu replaces the current Delhi LG V K Saxena, who has served in the post of the LG almost four years and had a rather rough ride with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in matters of governance and administration. Saxena assumed office on May 26, 2022, and promised to be actively involved in the governance of the city, and not to be a Raj Niwas-only person.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 8:56 AM IST
