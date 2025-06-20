Air India Cuts Down International Flights Amid Safety Checks; Here’s All You Need To Know Before Your Next Flight

With effect from 21 June 2025, Air India will curtail the schedule of several international flights temporarily, at least until 15 July 2025. This action is taken as the airline implements particular additional safety checks prior to takeoff and adjusts for longer flight times due to airspace closures currently taking place in the Middle East.

The airline said the goal of these changes is to “restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers.”

Full Route Suspensions

Three international routes will be completely suspended until July 15:

Delhi to Nairobi (AI961/962) – Four flights per week (Note: Suspended until June 30)

Amritsar to London Gatwick (AI169/170) – Three flights per week

Goa (Mopa) to London Gatwick (AI145/146) – Three flights per week

Reduced Flight Frequencies on Major Routes

In addition to suspensions, several other routes across North America, Europe, Australia, and the Far East will operate fewer flights during this period.

North America

Delhi–Toronto : Cut from 13 flights per week to 7 flights

Delhi–Vancouver : Reduced from 7 to 5 flights per week

Delhi–San Francisco : Brought down from 10 to 7 flights per week

Delhi–Chicago : Cut from 7 to just 3 flights weekly

Delhi–Washington (Dulles): Down from 5 to 3 flights a week

Europe

Delhi–London Heathrow : From 24 to 22 flights per week

Bengaluru–London Heathrow : From 7 to 6 flights per week

Amritsar and Delhi–Birmingham : From 3 to 2 flights weekly

Delhi–Paris : Reduced from 14 to 12 flights a week

Delhi–Milan : Cut from 7 to 4 flights a week

Delhi–Copenhagen : From 5 to 3 flights per week

Delhi–Vienna : Reduced from 4 to 3 flights weekly

Delhi–Amsterdam: Down from 7 to 5 flights per week

Australia

Delhi–Melbourne and Delhi–Sydney: Both routes will see a drop from 7 to 5 flights a week

Far East

Delhi–Tokyo (Haneda) : Slightly reduced from 7 to 6 flights weekly

Delhi–Seoul (Incheon): Will operate 3 flights weekly from June 21 to July 5, and then increase to 4 flights a week from July 6 to July 15

Support for Affected Passengers

Air India issued an apology to all affected passengers and assured them of proactive support. The airline said it is reaching out to those impacted to offer alternatives, which include:

Rebooking on other available flights

Free rescheduling

Full refunds, depending on what passengers prefer

This temporary reduction is part of Air India’s broader effort to ensure safety and reliability, especially during a time when global air routes are being reshaped due to geopolitical tensions.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status in advance and contact the airline’s customer service for assistance.