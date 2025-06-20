Air India Cuts Down International Flights Amid Safety Checks; Here’s All You Need To Know Before Your Next Flight

With effect from 21 June 2025, Air India will curtail the schedule of several international flights temporarily, at least until 15 July 2025. This action is taken as the airline implements particular additional safety checks prior to takeoff and adjusts for longer flight times due to airspace closures currently taking place in the Middle East.
The airline said the goal of these changes is to “restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers.”
Full Route Suspensions
Three international routes will be completely suspended until July 15:
-
Delhi to Nairobi (AI961/962) – Four flights per week (Note: Suspended until June 30)
-
Amritsar to London Gatwick (AI169/170) – Three flights per week
-
Goa (Mopa) to London Gatwick (AI145/146) – Three flights per week
Reduced Flight Frequencies on Major Routes
In addition to suspensions, several other routes across North America, Europe, Australia, and the Far East will operate fewer flights during this period.
North America
-
Delhi–Toronto: Cut from 13 flights per week to 7 flights
-
Delhi–Vancouver: Reduced from 7 to 5 flights per week
-
Delhi–San Francisco: Brought down from 10 to 7 flights per week
-
Delhi–Chicago: Cut from 7 to just 3 flights weekly
-
Delhi–Washington (Dulles): Down from 5 to 3 flights a week
Europe
-
Delhi–London Heathrow: From 24 to 22 flights per week
-
Bengaluru–London Heathrow: From 7 to 6 flights per week
-
Amritsar and Delhi–Birmingham: From 3 to 2 flights weekly
-
Delhi–Paris: Reduced from 14 to 12 flights a week
-
Delhi–Milan: Cut from 7 to 4 flights a week
-
Delhi–Copenhagen: From 5 to 3 flights per week
-
Delhi–Vienna: Reduced from 4 to 3 flights weekly
-
Delhi–Amsterdam: Down from 7 to 5 flights per week
Australia
-
Delhi–Melbourne and Delhi–Sydney: Both routes will see a drop from 7 to 5 flights a week
Far East
-
Delhi–Tokyo (Haneda): Slightly reduced from 7 to 6 flights weekly
-
Delhi–Seoul (Incheon): Will operate 3 flights weekly from June 21 to July 5, and then increase to 4 flights a week from July 6 to July 15
Support for Affected Passengers
Air India issued an apology to all affected passengers and assured them of proactive support. The airline said it is reaching out to those impacted to offer alternatives, which include:
-
Rebooking on other available flights
-
Free rescheduling
-
Full refunds, depending on what passengers prefer
This temporary reduction is part of Air India’s broader effort to ensure safety and reliability, especially during a time when global air routes are being reshaped due to geopolitical tensions.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status in advance and contact the airline’s customer service for assistance.