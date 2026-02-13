LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma latest news icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma latest news icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma latest news icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma latest news icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma latest news icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma latest news icc delhi Deepinder Goyal elon musk crime news Kartavya Bhavan Bangladesh elections 2026 polls Bangladesh Election 2026 Bishnoi Gang Akash Yadav accident Abhishek Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > World > Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

Air India has been fined Rs 1 crore by India’s civil aviation watchdog for operating an Airbus A320 eight times without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), a mandatory safety permit.

Air India Fined for Safety Lapse (Image: AI generated)
Air India Fined for Safety Lapse (Image: AI generated)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 13, 2026 19:02:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

India’s civil aviation watchdog, DGCA has fined Air India Rs 1crore for operating an Airbus aircraft eight times without a valid airworthiness permit, according to a confidential order. The regulator said the lapse has “further eroded public confidence and adversely impacted the safety compliance of the organisation.”

The aircraft involved was an Airbus A320. It carried passengers between New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad on November 24 and 25 without the mandatory Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC). The ARC is a key document issued every year by the regulator after an aircraft clears required safety and compliance checks.

Air India Internal Probe Flags ‘Systemic Failures’

Air India’s own internal investigation into the incident, which Reuters had reported in December, found “systemic failures.” The airline admitted there was an urgent need to improve its compliance culture.

You Might Be Interested In

The penalty order, issued on February 5 to Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, stated that the incident had “further eroded public confidence and adversely impacted the safety compliance of the organisation.” The order was signed by Joint Director General of Civil Aviation Maneesh Kumar.

“The accountable manager on behalf of Air India is found blameworthy for the above lapses,” Maneesh Kumar wrote in the order, referring to Wilson. Air India did not respond to Reuters queries on the matter. 

Air India Given 30 Days to Pay

The airline has been directed to deposit Rs 1 crore, or $110,339, within 30 days. The development comes at a time when Air India is still dealing with the impact of last year’s major tragedy. In June, a Boeing Dreamliner crashed moments after take-off, killing 260 people in what was the airline’s worst disaster.

The internal probe into the Airbus incident also pointed to pilot lapses. It said the pilots who operated the eight flights did not comply with standard operating procedures before take-off, as Reuters has reported earlier.

Air India, owned by India’s Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has also faced warnings from the aviation watchdog in recent months. These included concerns over operating aircraft without properly checking emergency equipment and other audit-related lapses.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Riyadh to Doha in Just 120 Minutes: Saudi–Qatar 785 Km Bullet Train Project Cleared, Will Exceed Speed of 300 Kmph

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 6:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: breaking-newslatest news

RELATED News

Begum’s Son Wins Big: Will Khaleda Zia’s Arch-Rival Sheikh Hasina Continue Living In Exile With Tarique Rahman Projected Next Bangladesh PM?

Who Is Zaima Rahman? BNP Leader Tarique Rahman’s Only Daughter, London-Trained Barrister Who Could Play A Crucial Role In Bangladesh Politics After Her Father’s Win

Riyadh to Doha in Just 120 Minutes: Saudi–Qatar 785 Km Bullet Train Project Cleared, Will Exceed Speed of 300 Kmph

How Tarique Rahman’s Victory Will Affect India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Playbook? ‘Bangladesh First’ Era, Trade, Water Treaties, and Regional Power Shifts Explained

Tarique Rahman’s Big Win In Bangladesh: What BNP Victory Means For China-Pakistan Nexus – Relief Or Red Alert For India?

LATEST NEWS

Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Deepfake? After Mathira Khan, Alina Amir And Arohi Mim’s Obscene Videos, Cyber Scammers Target Social Media Users

Planning To Buy A Flagship And Confused Between Vivo V70 And iPhone 17e, Here Is A Detailed Comparision From Specs To Price

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

LaundryMate Launches ‘LaundryMate Sprint’, India’s First 4-Hour Laundry and Dry Cleaning Delivery Service

Are Schools Shut On Mahashivratri? Check State-Wise Holiday Updates Here

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Named Rajasthan Royals Captain — 3 Key Facts About the Guwahati-Born All-Rounder

Who Is Puneet Agrawal? MEA Appoints Senior Diplomat As Ambassador to Thailand

Maha Shivratri 2026: Is Mahashivratri on February 15 or 16? Know the Correct Date, Pooja Muhurat, Time For Jalbhishek, Rituals and More

Tesla Y Model vs  Xiaomi’s YU7 SUV: Tesla Gets CRUSHED By This Smartphone Giant’s First SUV, Sells Double As Elon Musk ‘s Brand—Check Details

Meet Sikandar Raza: From Pakistan Air Force Pilot Dream to Zimbabwe Hero in Historic T20I World Cup 2026 Win Over Australia

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’
Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’
Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’
Air India Fined Rs 1 Crore For Flying Airbus Without Valid ARC, Says Lapse ‘Further Eroded Public Confidence’

QUICK LINKS