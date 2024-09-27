Alabama Executes Man Convicted Of Killing Three

On Thursday, Alabama executed Alan Eugene Miller, convicted of killing three people in workplace shootings, using nitrogen gas. This marks only the second instance of this execution method being used in the U.S. Miller, 59, was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m. at a south Alabama prison.

Execution Details

Witnesses noted that Miller showed signs of distress during the process. He shook and trembled for about two minutes on the gurney, pulling against his restraints, followed by several minutes of gasping. In his final words, muffled by a mask, he said, “I didn’t do anything to be in here.”

Miller’s execution is part of an unusual surge in Alabama, with five inmates scheduled for death within a single week, bucking a national trend of declining use of the death penalty.

Background on the Crimes

Miller was convicted for the 1999 murders of Lee Holdbrooks, Christopher Scott Yancy, and Terry Jarvis in Pelham, Alabama. He shot Holdbrooks and Yancy at Ferguson Enterprises before driving to Post Airgas, where he killed Jarvis. Testimonies revealed that Miller, plagued by paranoia, believed his co-workers were gossiping about him, which triggered the violence.

Initially, Miller pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but later dropped that plea. A psychiatrist indicated he had mental health issues but they were not severe enough for an insanity defense. The jury convicted him after just 20 minutes and recommended the death penalty with a 10-2 vote.

Controversy Over the Execution Method

This execution was the second time Alabama used nitrogen gas, a method that replaces breathable air with pure nitrogen, leading to death by asphyxiation. Governor Kay Ivey stated, “Tonight, justice was finally served for these three victims.” She condemned Miller’s actions as “pure evil” and expressed hope for the victims’ families.

However, the use of nitrogen gas has raised questions about its humaneness. The first execution using this method, involving Kenneth Smith in January, prompted concern after witnesses reported that he experienced distress before dying. Alabama officials are reviewing the method’s implications for future executions.

Previous Execution Attempt

In 2022, an attempt to execute Miller was called off after officials couldn’t establish an IV line due to his size. He later challenged the nitrogen gas protocol but withdrew his lawsuit after reaching an undisclosed settlement with the state.

As discussions around the death penalty evolve, the methods and circumstances surrounding executions continue to be critical points of debate in Alabama and across the nation.

