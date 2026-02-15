Another Pakistan Army Disaster, BLA Releases 10 With ‘Warnings,’ Says 7 Soldiers Convicted By ‘Baloch National Court,’ Gives Islamabad One Week For Prisoner Exchange

In a statement released by Hakkal, the media wing of the Baloch Liberation Army, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group had taken custody of 17 members of Pakistani security forces. The detentions, he claimed, took place during what the organisation described as the second phase of “Operation Herof.”

Out of the 17 men allegedly held, the BLA said it released ten and continues to keep seven in custody. Their future, the statement makes clear, depends on whether there is a prisoner exchange.

‘Baloch National Court’ And Allegations

According to the BLA, those who were freed were identified as ethnic Baloch linked to local policing structures, including Levies personnel. The group said these individuals were released after being given warnings. It argued that the decision was taken in view of what it called “ground realities” and the “broader interests of the Baloch population.” The statement presents the move as deliberate and calculated rather than a sign of weakness.

The seven men still being held are described by the BLA as members of regular units of the Pakistan Army. The armed group says it organised proceedings under what it refers to as a “Baloch National Court.” During these proceedings, the detainees reportedly faced accusations ranging from involvement in actions against civilians to aiding enforced disappearances and participating in what the organisation labels genocide.

Hakkal stated that during the hearing process, the accused were given a chance to respond to the charges. It claimed that evidence was presented and statements were formally recorded before what it described as a guilty verdict was delivered. The group insists that the process followed its internal framework of justice.

BLA sets Seven-Day Deadline For Prisoner Swap

Even after announcing the convictions, the BLA leadership said it is giving Islamabad seven days to officially show readiness for a prisoner swap. If such willingness is demonstrated within the stated timeframe, the group claims the seven detainees could be exchanged for Baloch prisoners. The statement further alleges that earlier proposals for exchanges were ignored and accuses Pakistani authorities of not giving priority to the lives of their own personnel.

It reiterates that if there is no meaningful progress within a week, the sentences will be carried out. So far, there has been no immediate response from the military or the government. Independent verification of these claims remains difficult due to limited access to conflict-affected areas.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Epstein Survivor Recalls Private Jet Horror: 20-Year-Old Student Lured To New York, Says, ‘As The Plane Took Off, He Started Forcibly Touching Me, They Were Laughing’