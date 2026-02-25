LIVE TV
US Military Threatens Anthropic With Severe Consequences, Issues Fresh 'Removal' Deadline | Know Why Claude AI's Creator Is In Trouble

CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei speaks during the Opening Ceremony of India AI Impact Summit 2026 (Image Credits: ANI)
CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei speaks during the Opening Ceremony of India AI Impact Summit 2026 (Image Credits: ANI)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: February 25, 2026 09:42:41 IST

Anthropic AI US Military: After weeks of behind-the-scenes friction, the US Department of Defense has issued a firm deadline to AI firm Anthropic, the company behind Claude, demanding clarity on how its advanced artificial intelligence systems will be deployed across federal operations by the Pentagon. 

The latest development came after US military leaders, including US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, met with the company executives.

According to reports, Hegseth has given Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei until the end of Friday to accept the Pentagon’s conditions, warning that failure to comply would invite penalties.

Anthropic Calls It ‘Good Faith Conversation’

Some reports also suggested that Hegseth threatened Anthropic executives with removing them from the Department of Defense’s supply chain if it does not allow the unhindered use of the company’s AI capabilities.

While the conversation remained cordial, sources quoted by several news agencies said that Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei put forward what Anthropic considers the red line for its AI’s applications in the military arena.

“We continued good-faith conversations about our usage policy to ensure Anthropic can continue to support the government’s national security mission in line with what our models can reliably and responsibly do,” Anthropic said in a statement as quoted by the BBC.

What US Military Wants

The Pentagon wants unfettered use of Anthropic’s AI capabilities, including its use in automatic kinetic operations where AI agents make final military targeting decisions without human intervention.

Further, reports suggested that the Pentagon also wants to leverage Anthropic’s powerful AI in mass domestic surveillance, which has become a major bone of contention between the two.

What’s Next For Anthropic

If Anthropic refuses to comply, Hegseth would move to invoke the Defense Production Act against the company, several reports suggested.

Such a step could require Anthropic’s leadership to permit unrestricted Pentagon access to its systems on grounds of national security.

The official further indicated that the department would, in parallel, designate Anthropic as a potential supply chain risk.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:42 AM IST
