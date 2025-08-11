LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Arab League Denounces Israeli Moves to Seize Gaza, Displace Millions

Arab League Denounces Israeli Moves to Seize Gaza, Displace Millions

The Arab League criticized Israel’s plans to impose military control over Gaza and displace its population, calling them illegal and a threat to regional security. It urged UN action for a ceasefire, aid delivery, sanctions, and Palestinian administration of Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

The Arab Council called for enabling the State of Palestine to administer Gaza.
The Arab Council called for enabling the State of Palestine to administer Gaza.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 11, 2025 00:35:10 IST

The Council of the Arab League condemned the Israeli government’s decisions and plans to impose military control over the Gaza Strip and displace its population, affirming that such actions constitute a violation of international law and a threat to Arab and regional security.

In its closing statement following a meeting of permanent representatives at the League’s headquarters, the Council renewed its call to protect the Palestinian people, prevent the liquidation of their cause, and implement resolutions of Arab summits to break the siege and deliver aid by land, sea, and air in coordination with the United Nations.

Arab League Says Israel is Using Starvation as a Weapon for Genocide in Gaza

It also condemned the use of starvation as a weapon of extermination, which has claimed the lives of 200 civilians, half of them children, and the “death traps” that have resulted in 1,500 martyrs.

The Council called for enabling the State of Palestine to administer Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, and urged the Arab Group in New York to submit a draft resolution to the UN Security Council under Chapter VII to halt the aggression on Gaza, facilitate the delivery of aid, and impose sanctions on Israel.

It further urged the international community to work towards implementing Security Council Resolutions 2735, 2712, and 2720, concerning the ceasefire, the return of displaced persons, the distribution of aid, the exchange of prisoners, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Israel Has Decided to Capture Gaza

The Israeli security cabinet recently approved plans to seize Gaza City, forcibly displacing nearly one million Palestinians to concentration zones in southern Gaza, intensifying an already dire humanitarian crisis, Al Jazeera noted.

Palestinians have rejected the forced displacement, while human rights groups and the UN have warned of further mass casualties if the plan proceeds.

Israel remains firm on its plan, stating it aims to “free Gaza from Hamas,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the United States, Israel’s top global ally, has not commented directly on the Gaza City seizure plan.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu Calls Israel’s Gaza City Takeover ‘Speediest’ Path to End War

Tags: Arab Leaguegazahome-hero-pos-3israel

RELATED News

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

What’s Behind Hansika Motwani’s Cryptic Birthday Post Amid Rumors? Fans Speculate Hidden Meaning In Actress’s Mysterious Message
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Teen Sensation Kwena Maphaka Shatters 16-Year Record with Historic T20I Spell
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
IDF Strike Kills 5 Journalists In Gaza, Israel Alleges Hamas Link: All You Need To Know
Centre To Release ₹3,200 Crore Relief To Farmers Under Crop Insurance Scheme
Arab League Denounces Israeli Moves to Seize Gaza, Displace Millions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arab League Denounces Israeli Moves to Seize Gaza, Displace Millions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arab League Denounces Israeli Moves to Seize Gaza, Displace Millions
Arab League Denounces Israeli Moves to Seize Gaza, Displace Millions
Arab League Denounces Israeli Moves to Seize Gaza, Displace Millions
Arab League Denounces Israeli Moves to Seize Gaza, Displace Millions

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?