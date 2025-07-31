At UN Peace Summit, Arab States Demand Hamas Disarm and Cede Power in Gaza

Major Arab and Muslim nations including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have jointly called on Hamas to lay down its arms and step aside in favour of the Palestinian Authority (PA) governing Gaza, according to a report published by CNN on Wednesday. The announcement came at a high‑level United Nations conference on the Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution in New York, co‑chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, a seven-page declaration signed by the Arab League, the European Union and 17 other nations demanded Hamas’s disarmament and transfer of control to the PA “with international engagement and support” to pave the way for a sovereign Palestinian state, Gulf News reported.

Today, in partnership with my friend, French Foreign Minister @jnbarrot, I chaired the International Conference on the Peaceful Resolution of the Palestinian Issue and Implementation of the Two-State Solution. This aims to end the occupation, empower the Palestinian people to… — فيصل بن فرحان (@FaisalbinFarhan) July 28, 2025







Key Demands from the Declaration

“In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority,” the declaration stated, per Gulf News.

The joint statement also condemned the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and called for a temporary UN-backed stabilisation mission in Gaza, invited by the PA and authorised by the UN Security Council.

Calling the statement “historic” and “unprecedented”, French Foreign Minister Jean‑Noël Barrot suggested the declaration highlighted the significance of Arab regimes publicly condemning Hamas and signalling openness to normalising relations with Israel, as reported by Reuters.

A New York avec 14 autres pays, la France lance un appel collectif : nous exprimons notre volonté de reconnaître l’Etat de Palestine et invitons ceux qui ne l’ont pas encore fait à nous rejoindre. pic.twitter.com/faCYTYwmES — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) July 30, 2025







UK, France Lead Western Endorsement

France and the UK co-signed the declaration. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, on an earlier occasion, had said that Britain is on a pathway to recognise Palestine in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire, allow aid, and commit to halting annexations in the West Bank. French President Emmanuel Macron, too, had earlier vowed that France would formally recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly.

Exclusion and Non-Participation of the US and Israel

Israel and the United States did not participate in the conference. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, criticised the declaration, saying that it rewards terrorism and undermines peace efforts. The US, similarly, remained absent, reaffirming its support for Israel, the AP reported.

Calls for recognition of Palestinian statehood have gained momentum in Europe, with France, Ireland, Spain and now the UK appearing seemingly ready to formally shift diplomatic stances unless peace conditions are met.

ALSO READ: West Bank Violence: Illegal Israeli Settlers Cut Water and Electricity as Palestinians Face Eviction