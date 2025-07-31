Home > World > At UN Peace Summit, Arab States Demand Hamas Disarm and Cede Power in Gaza

At UN Peace Summit, Arab States Demand Hamas Disarm and Cede Power in Gaza

In a landmark development, Arab League states including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar, alongside the EU and 17 countries, demanded Hamas relinquish Gaza control and disarm, threatening to recognise Palestinian statehood if peace conditions aren’t met. Israel and the US skipped the UN summit.

Arab and Western nations demanded that Hamas disarm in Gaza and hand over power to Palestinian Authority at UN peace summit. (Photo: X/@jnbarrot)
Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 31, 2025 01:48:00 IST

Major Arab and Muslim nations including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have jointly called on Hamas to lay down its arms and step aside in favour of the Palestinian Authority (PA) governing Gaza, according to a report published by CNN on Wednesday. The announcement came at a highlevel United Nations conference on the Israeli-Palestinian two-state solution in New York, cochaired by France and Saudi Arabia. 

According to the report, a seven-page declaration signed by the Arab League, the European Union and 17 other nations demanded Hamas’s disarmament and transfer of control to the PA “with international engagement and support” to pave the way for a sovereign Palestinian state, Gulf News reported.



Key Demands from the Declaration

“In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority,” the declaration stated, per Gulf News.

The joint statement also condemned the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and called for a temporary UN-backed stabilisation mission in Gaza, invited by the PA and authorised by the UN Security Council.

Calling the statement “historic” and “unprecedented”, French Foreign Minister JeanNoël Barrot suggested the declaration highlighted the significance of Arab regimes publicly condemning Hamas and signalling openness to normalising relations with Israel, as reported by Reuters.



UK, France Lead Western Endorsement

France and the UK co-signed the declaration. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, on an earlier occasion, had said that Britain is on a pathway to recognise Palestine in September if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire, allow aid, and commit to halting annexations in the West Bank. French President Emmanuel Macron, too, had earlier vowed that France would formally recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly.

Exclusion and Non-Participation of the US and Israel

Israel and the United States did not participate in the conference. Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, criticised the declaration, saying that it rewards terrorism and undermines peace efforts. The US, similarly, remained absent, reaffirming its support for Israel, the AP reported.

Calls for recognition of Palestinian statehood have gained momentum in Europe, with France, Ireland, Spain and now the UK appearing seemingly ready to formally shift diplomatic stances unless peace conditions are met.

