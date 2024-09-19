Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Thursday, September 19, 2024
Live Tv

Arizona Jail Inmate Caught On Video Crawling ‘Like A Spider’ Toward Female Side With Intent To ‘Rape’

In a troubling incident, security footage has surfaced showing a male inmate in an Arizona jail attempting to crawl past a guard to reach the women’s side of the facility.

Arizona Jail Inmate Caught On Video Crawling ‘Like A Spider’ Toward Female Side With Intent To ‘Rape’

In a troubling incident, security footage has surfaced showing a male inmate in an Arizona jail attempting to crawl past a guard to reach the women’s side of the facility. The inmate, 29-year-old Justin Avery, later confessed to a chilling motive behind his actions, as revealed by court documents.

Inmate’s Bold Escape Attempt Captured on Camera

Footage obtained by ABC15 shows Avery, who was in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting five women near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, making his way towards the quieter female side of the Maricopa County intake facility. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Avery was seen crawling on the floor at around 4 a.m., evading a guard’s watch in an effort to slip past unnoticed.

READ MORE: Storm Boris Unleashes Destruction In Italy: Thousands Evacuated Amid Severe Flooding

Avery’s Shocking Confession

Once caught, Avery confessed to investigators, saying he had “snuck over like a spider” because he was drawn to a female inmate. He admitted that his intent was to “rape” the woman, according to court documents. His disturbing behavior didn’t stop until another female inmate saw him and screamed, alerting the guards and calling attention to the dangerous situation.

Heroic Intervention Thwarts Assault

Avery had crept behind a sleeping female inmate, lowering his pants, but was stopped when another woman intervened. “Hey, get off of here,” the witness yelled, prompting Avery to try and silence her. Her outburst, however, was enough to alert the security guard, who quickly called for backup.

Authorities Respond to Alarming Incident

Though the incident occurred in April, it has only recently come to light. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office expressed its outrage, stating: “We’re appalled by inmate Avery’s actions.” They also emphasized that such incidents are extremely rare in the facility, with this being the first in four years.

The Sheriff’s Office responded swiftly, adding mirrors to monitor previously identified blind spots and reviewing procedures to prevent future occurrences. Avery’s classification within the facility has since been adjusted due to his behavior.

Additional Charges Filed

Avery, who was already facing charges for multiple sexual assaults, now faces an additional count of sexual assault as a result of the incident. He remains in custody.

ALSO READ: Trump vs Harris: Data Scientist Predicts Landslide Outcome In 2024 Election

Filed under

Arizona Jail Inmate Like a spider

Also Read

Traps 50 Women, Promises To Marry Them, Later Vanishes With Their Money: Matrimony Scam

Traps 50 Women, Promises To Marry Them, Later Vanishes With Their Money: Matrimony Scam

Manipur Crisis Deepens: Expert Weigh-In On Fresh Militant Attacks And Ongoing Tensions | NewsX Exclusive

Manipur Crisis Deepens: Expert Weigh-In On Fresh Militant Attacks And Ongoing Tensions | NewsX Exclusive

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ravindra Jadeja-Ravichandran Ashwin’s Partnership During First India-Bangladesh Test

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Ravindra Jadeja-Ravichandran Ashwin’s Partnership During First India-Bangladesh Test

MEA Denies Reuters Report Of Indian Defense Exports Diverted To Ukraine

MEA Denies Reuters Report Of Indian Defense Exports Diverted To Ukraine

Zoe Saldana All Set To Return In Lioness Season 2- Know Plot Details Here!

Zoe Saldana All Set To Return In Lioness Season 2- Know Plot Details Here!

Entertainment

Zoe Saldana All Set To Return In Lioness Season 2- Know Plot Details Here!

Zoe Saldana All Set To Return In Lioness Season 2- Know Plot Details Here!

Dhanush To Direct His Fourth Movie ‘Idli Kadai’ But Who Will Star In As Lead?

Dhanush To Direct His Fourth Movie ‘Idli Kadai’ But Who Will Star In As Lead?

What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

‘F*** You, I Don’t Know? Next Question’- Throwback To When Adam Driver Got Pissed Over Ferrari Action Scenes

‘F*** You, I Don’t Know? Next Question’- Throwback To When Adam Driver Got Pissed Over

Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

Saturday Night Live To Mark Landmark 50th Season With THESE Iconic Guests- Check List Here!

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox