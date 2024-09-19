Arizona Jail Inmate Caught On Video Crawling ‘Like A Spider’ Toward Female Side With Intent To ‘Rape’

In a troubling incident, security footage has surfaced showing a male inmate in an Arizona jail attempting to crawl past a guard to reach the women’s side of the facility.

In a troubling incident, security footage has surfaced showing a male inmate in an Arizona jail attempting to crawl past a guard to reach the women’s side of the facility. The inmate, 29-year-old Justin Avery, later confessed to a chilling motive behind his actions, as revealed by court documents.

Inmate’s Bold Escape Attempt Captured on Camera

Footage obtained by ABC15 shows Avery, who was in custody for allegedly sexually assaulting five women near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, making his way towards the quieter female side of the Maricopa County intake facility. Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Avery was seen crawling on the floor at around 4 a.m., evading a guard’s watch in an effort to slip past unnoticed.

Avery’s Shocking Confession

Once caught, Avery confessed to investigators, saying he had “snuck over like a spider” because he was drawn to a female inmate. He admitted that his intent was to “rape” the woman, according to court documents. His disturbing behavior didn’t stop until another female inmate saw him and screamed, alerting the guards and calling attention to the dangerous situation.

NEW: Justin Avery, already detained for assaulting women near ASU’s campus, is now accused of a brazen assault inside the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Intake Transfer and Release Facility. Avery crawled “like a spider” across the gender-divided waiting area and attacked a sleeping… pic.twitter.com/7W4soU66Gv — Hank ™ (@HANKonX) September 19, 2024

Heroic Intervention Thwarts Assault

Avery had crept behind a sleeping female inmate, lowering his pants, but was stopped when another woman intervened. “Hey, get off of here,” the witness yelled, prompting Avery to try and silence her. Her outburst, however, was enough to alert the security guard, who quickly called for backup.

Authorities Respond to Alarming Incident

Though the incident occurred in April, it has only recently come to light. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office expressed its outrage, stating: “We’re appalled by inmate Avery’s actions.” They also emphasized that such incidents are extremely rare in the facility, with this being the first in four years.

The Sheriff’s Office responded swiftly, adding mirrors to monitor previously identified blind spots and reviewing procedures to prevent future occurrences. Avery’s classification within the facility has since been adjusted due to his behavior.

Additional Charges Filed

Avery, who was already facing charges for multiple sexual assaults, now faces an additional count of sexual assault as a result of the incident. He remains in custody.

