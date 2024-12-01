Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Arsh Dalla Granted Bail In Canada Amid India’s Push For His Extradition

Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist and KTF leader, has been granted bail in Canada, intensifying India’s efforts to extradite him. Read more on this evolving story.

In a controversial development, Arshdeep Singh Gill, better known as Arsh Dalla, a key figure in the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), has been granted bail in Canada. This comes despite his arrest in late October under multiple serious charges, including illegal possession of firearms and tampering with evidence. The Canadian authorities have set a bail surety bond of $30,000 for Dalla’s release.

India has been pushing for Dalla’s extradition, as he is a significant player in the Khalistani movement, a pro-independence Sikh militant group. After taking over the leadership of KTF following the assassination of Harjit Singh Nijjar in 2023, Dalla became one of India’s most wanted terrorists. He is accused of using social media to recruit young men from Punjab and Haryana to fuel his terror network.

Arsh Dalla’s criminal path began in Punjab as a local gangster. He later moved to Canada in 2020, where his activities took a more dangerous turn. Living in Surrey, British Columbia, Dalla expanded his network, establishing connections with terrorists worldwide. Intelligence agencies have linked him to various terrorist outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Pakistan-based arms trafficking operations in Punjab, particularly using drones.

MUST READ: Donald Trump Demands ‘Commitment’ From BRICS Nations On Using Dollar

His arrest on October 28 followed a shooting incident in Ontario. The Guelph Police had been alerted after a man with a gunshot wound was brought to the local hospital by Dalla and an accomplice. Dalla, who had a non-life-threatening wound, was treated, and a subsequent investigation revealed bullet holes in their vehicle, leading to further charges.

Despite India’s repeated requests for cooperation, Canadian authorities have allowed Dalla’s bail, raising questions over the extradition process. Indian officials have expressed frustration, as they were not given an opportunity to question him, and their efforts to secure his extradition continue.

The situation highlights the growing concerns over the presence of Khalistani elements in the diaspora, especially in Canada. Dalla’s rise to power within KTF has been part of a larger trend of radicalization and recruitment that extends across borders, threatening both national security in India and international relations. The Khalistani issue is increasingly becoming a point of tension, not only between India and Canada but also within the larger global context of counterterrorism efforts.

Arsh Dalla’s case underscores a critical challenge for international law enforcement — balancing national sovereignty with the fight against transnational terrorism. As India intensifies its push for Dalla’s extradition, the broader question remains: can diplomatic channels and legal proceedings keep up with the complexities of modern-day terrorism?

ALSO READ: Surge In Illegal Immigration: Over 40,000 Indians Caught At US-Canada Border In 2024 – Report

